Is Gotosellers Scam {June 2022} Read Fair Reviews!

The article discusses Is Gotosellers Scam and all the other details about the website through their reviews.

Are you looking for some premier Sneakers? If yes, then you can take some time to explore Gotosellers. Gotosellers has become the talk in the United States. They have varieties of trending sneakers as per the demands of the customers.

If you wish to know more about Gotosellers, you are at the right place. This article will guide you on the shop’s scam and legitimacy by providing information about Gotosellers and Is Gotosellers Scam.

Is Gotosellers a relable website?

There is a high possibility that Gotosellers could be a scam. Because of the lack of information and reviews. Gotosellers already started seeing suspicious.

To know more about Gotosellers and their legitimacy, we will discuss some other details about Gotosellers

Website Registration – The website was registered on 2022-05-16 with i year domain expectancy.

Trust Inde x – The trust Index is 1%

Registrar – Name Silo, LLC

Customer Reviews – There are no reviews on the website

Social Media – Gotosellers isn’t available on any social media

Data Safety – No data safety has been provided

Missed Information – The owner’s information is not available

Policy – policies are mentioned on Gotosellers’s official website for Gotosellers Reviews.

About Gotosellers Website

Gotosellers is an online consignment store. They sell the product given by the individuals on their behalf. Gotosellers claim to sell verified and authenticated products which are examined by their trained staff. And they also claim to make buying and selling experience easier for the customer. To attract buyers, they have various products in their shop, from footwear to Apparel.

The products they are providing to their customers are given below-

Woman Clothing

Men Clothing

Toddler Clothing

Men footwear

Woman Footwear

Toddler Footwear

Masks and other accessories

Is Gotosellers Scam? Gotosellers claims to provide products since 2018 to their customers with fine quality products and customized athletic products. But the question is, are they keeping their words? To make their customers believe in them and their website legitimacy of the shop is more important than anything else.

Features of this store

Buy Sneakers from https://www.gotosellers.com/ .

Email – sales@customerservicesface.Com

Phone Details – not been mentioned

Address info – not available.

Return Policy – To find Is Gotosellers Scam – it’s not mentioned, and the refund won’t be given if returned without protection boxes.

Shipping Policy –The shop has 7-9 days shipping policy

Shipping Rate – $8.00, and free shipping over $35

Payment Modes – Pay Pal

Positive Highlights

The email address is provided on the official website.

The website offers various products with great discounts.

Buyers can sign up by sharing their email address for any new promotions.

Products are well explained with elaborative details.

One can buy the products in bulk also.

Negative Highlights for Is Gotosellers Scam

No contact details.

Gotosellers has no account on any social media platform.

50% discount on more than half of the collection, which is very suspicious.

There are more negative things about the Gotosellers store than positive things. Many important pieces of information are missing from the official website. These negative highlights are slowly making our assumptions about this Gotosellers store clearer. And because of that, we will look after more details to know more about the Gotosellers store and if Gotosellers is a scam and is frauding their customers?

Gotosellers Reviews

As Gotosellers hasn’t provided all the important information about their owner or address on their official website. Gotosellers looks like a scam. There are no Phone details or Address information. The customer doesn’t give reviews or trust rates on the official website. They aren’t available on any social media platform. They claim to be established in 2018, but its website was registered in 2022. After evaluating all the information about Gotosellers, this website seems more like a scam and fraudulent website, and we suggest our readers not to buy anything. And can check measures on credit card scamming here.

We could not find any customer reviews.

Conclusion

Through this article Is Gotosellers Scam, we have provided our reader with all the important information about the fraud and legitimacy of the Gotosellers shop. This website has low website life with a very low trust rate. Know the measures to be safe from PayPal Scamming. if you wish to know more then read here

We would love to know how you like this article and also share your thoughts and opinion on this article in the comment section below.