Is Graecove Scam Or Legit {Nov} Check Reviews Here!

Is Graecove legit?

The below-mentioned elements are some crucial details about the Graecove store. These points will tell you some basic and important information about the website of this store. Graecove is a website that has various unique products and many buyers are attracted to them. So read the points mentioned below:

Registration date : The graecove website was launched on 28 June 2022.

Expiry date : Graecove store’s website will expire on 28 June 2023.

Reviews : Graecove Reviews found on the website and other sites. Reviews are also available on social accounts.

Trust score : Graecove store has a trust rate of 1%.

Policies : The store has posted all the policies precisely.

Social media accounts : Legitimate social media accounts are available on various platforms.

Data security : The website includes HTTPS protocol so it’s a safe site.

Missing information : Data about the owner is not available.

Brief on Graecove

Graecove is a shopping store that offers several kinds of women’s clothing. The store deals in a huge variety of clothes at a reasonable price. So let’s know some products:

Bottom

Tops

Knitwear

Is Graecove Scam or Legit? The exact information about the genuineness of this store will be known at the end of this article. More elements will be discussed in the post ahead.

Features of Graecove

URL : https://www.graecove.com/

Email address : Reach the Graecove store at service@graecove.com

Phone number : Unavailable

Shop address : 611 Gateway Blvd, South San Francisco, Suite 120, CA 94080

Shipment Policy : Standard delivery is free on orders more than US$69.

Payment mode : Amex, G pay, VISA, PayPal, afterpay, Amex.

Positive aspects

Social media accounts are available.

Reviews are available.

Negative aspects

A phone number is not provided.

Graecove Reviews

The Graecove store deals in various products but when it comes to reviews, the site has got many customers response. The reviews are available on other online sites, social media accounts, and the official site as well. The social media pages are available on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, YouTube, and Tik Tok. If you want protection from credit card scams then click on the given link.

In a nutshell

Summing up this article, buyers might have got an idea about this store. The trust rate is one percent and the life span is below six months. As per Is Graecove Scam or Legit the site has got mixed reviews on other websites and the official site. So we suggest customers to do their own research before shopping from this site. Read this post to stay away from PayPal Scamming. This link will give you information about knitwear.

