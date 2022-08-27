Is Green Pullover Legit {Aug 2022} Read Website Reviews!

Is Green Pullover Legit has discussed most of the parameters of an online store selling pet foods and kitchen appliances.

Have you come across an online store named green pullover while buying pet and kitchen products? Do you want to get the legit details of this website for an enhanced shopping experience? Although the green pullover introduces itself as a kitchen product destination for customers in the United States, pet items are mostly sold on it.

It has a huge collection of pet-related items like pet training books and foods distributed over 4000 product pages. Is Green Pullover Legit has unbiasedly analysed this website and presented the facts for online retail customers.

Legit Details of Green Pullover Website:

Shoppers looking for legit facts on this website will find this part of the review interesting and informative. It will also allow them to decide on the store’s legitimacy as parameters like customer review, website age and trust rating are discussed in this review section.

The green pullover is a month-old site created on 18 th June 2022. It has an Alexa ranking of 1561994, a poor rank for the website in terms of its popularity. Green Pullover Reviews team found the trust index for the store to be 47.6%, a low rating for an authentic platform. The domain will expire on 18 th June 2023. The social media presence for this store for most sites is missing but we found the Pinterest icon on the homepage of the site. The company address of this store is given on the home page, but we could not verify it on Google Maps. The customer review for this shop is missing. We were not able to find the owner’s details on its website. The content on this site looks highly plagiarized and lacks uniqueness. Is Green Pullover Legit trust score for this platform is 1% which raises concern about its legitimacy.

About Green Pullover Com Store:

Green Pullover as a domain was registered one month ago to serve the online retail industry. It has successfully developed more than 4000 product pages to cater to the needs of the pet food market. Although it’s about us page define the store as the best place for kitchen appliances but mostly found pet products on the platform.

The website further claims to sell the product at a competitive price which underlines its effort to provide the item at lesser prices. Is Green Pullover Legit list of things available for sale on this retail platform is given below.

Pet training books

Supplementary food for pets

Kitchen products

Cages for pet

Green Pullover Website General Features:

The name of the domain is greenpullover.com

The website address is https://www.greenpullover.com

Email – support@greenpullover.com

Company address – 617 E 79 th St, Los Angeles, CA 90001, the United States

Contact number – +1 201 304 6746

Shipping time is 10-15 in the regular season.

The return period is 90 days for unused products.

PayPal for online payment.

The refund period is 15 days.

Is Green Pullover Legit Positives for the Website?

Most of the products related to pets are available on a single platform.

A shipping time of 15 days is a quick delivery time.

Contact numbers and email are given for solving customer’s queries.

The product is available at a competitive price.

Negatives of Pullover Com Portal:

The trust score and index rating for this website are low.

No customer reviews could be found on this website.

The owner’s details are missing from the site.

It has a low Alexa ranking.

Green Pullover Reviews for this Portal:

As the website was created one month ago, there are few details related to it in the digital space. Most legit sites have given low ratings to green pullover, and customer reviews for products sold on it are missing on public review sites.

We could not find any customer feedback on the product detail page of the company indicating the absence of an internal review system for the green pullover. This online store uses a PayPal payment gateway; therefore, customers can check on PayPal-related transaction scams here.

Conclusion:

Is Green Pullover Legit has discussed all the legit parameters like Alexa rank, store age, and customer feedback for the green pullover website and found it suspicious. We, therefore, caution shoppers to remain alert while dealing with this platform. Have you purchased pet food from the green pullover store? Kindly share your thoughts in the comment section. Shoppers can look for credit card scam by reading this write-up.