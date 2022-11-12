Is Gtnate Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Get Honest Reviews!

The article provides the factors to see whether Is Gtnate Scam or Legit. Stay tuned until the end to explore more.

Do you love fashionable clothing? People from the United States and around the world love shopping and following new fashion trends, which we can see on the streets and the internet.

To buy these fashionable clothes, you should know the right destination, and Gtnate offers some eye-pleasing clothes. But with the authentic website, there are some scam websites too. In this article, we will check the legitimacy and authenticity of the Gtnate Store and see whether it Is Gtnate Scam or Legit.

The legitimacy of Gtnate:

The Domain of the Gtnate store was registered on 19-11-2021 and is a short life expectancy domain, and the domain name was created recently.

The trust score is 1%

The trust index of the Gtnate website is 6% which is not a good sign for the customers.

After going through the website, we found out there is no issue of plagiarism.

When we tried to reach out Gtnate store using their Social media links, we found out all the links were broken.

There are no Gtnate Reviews from the customer on Gtnate’s official website, which is a doubt factor.

There is no information available about the owner on the website

Overview of Gate Store

Gate is a lifestyle-based platform claiming to offer customers a fashionable yet budget-friendly shopping experience. The store claims to aim the market from the Middle East, the United States, Europe, and Australia. Gate offers products like women’s clothing, footwear, and bags. To clear the doubt of customers, let us discuss some important factors.

Specification of whether Is Gtnate Scam or Legit

The website’s domain name is gtnate.com

Gtnate’s URL link is https://www.gtnate.com/ .

Social media accounts links are broken

Email address is given to contact Gtnate store

The shipping policy is of 24 hours, and the product will be delivered in 3-5 business days

Customers can return or exchange the product within 30 days of receiving it

Gate store accepts credit cards, Boleto Bancarlo, Debit cards, and PayPal

Pros

Full refunds on the returned items

The email address is available

Cons

Social media links are not accessible

No information available about the owner

Gtnate Reviews

Reviews are very important for any online portal. But unfortunately, important information is missing on the official website of the Gtnate store, and the fact that the Gtnate store has no reviews yet makes it even worse.

Instead of buying from Gtnate, you can go through an authentic website.

Conclusion

As per the research, the trust index is very low, and there is a lack of customer reviews. The website is going to expire soon. These factors indicate the website is not trustworthy, and we suggest that readers not shop from the gtnate website.

Did you find the article Is Gtnate Scam or Legit interesting? Comment below.