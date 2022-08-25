Is Gxtstore Scam Or Legit {Aug} Read The Entire Review

Read exclusive reviews unavailable elsewhere to know Is Gxtstore Scam or Legit? Also, check its features and reviews.

Are you looking to get a good amount of discounts on back-to-school stuff? Did you know that Gxtstore.com was launched recently and offers more than 50% discounts on clothing, shoes, accessories, and glasses? Would you consider getting free shipping on your orders in the United States? But, before purchasing, would you like to read reviews about Gxtstore?

Let’s scrutinize the features and offerings of Gxtstore to understand whether Is Gxtstore Scam or Legit?

Is Gxtstore Legit?

Gxtstore Creation: 7th August 2022 at 7:00:00.

Website Age: eighteen days old.

Trust Rate: Gxtstore gained a terrible TrustRank of 1%.

Business ranking: Gxtstore gained a terrible 14% business ranking.

DA Score: domain authority score of one.

Place of origin: Gxtstore was registered in the USA.

Gxtstore Expiry: 7th August 2023 at 7:00:00.

Website life expectancy: expires within eleven months and twelve days.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 37%.

Threat Profile: 77%.

Phishing Score: 74%.

Malware Score: 62%.

Spam Score: 77%.

Gxtstore Last updated on: 8th August 2022 at 7:00:00.

Status of Blacklisting: Gxtstore is not blacklisted.

Gxtstore Reviews of Connection Security: Gxtstore uses a valid HTTPS protocol.

SSL status: its IP 172.67.176.91 has a valid SSL certificate for the next 72 days.

Contact person: not mentioned on Gxtstore.

Social relations: Gxtstore is not present on social media.

Owner’s Identity and Contact: hidden using internet censorship services from PrivacyGuardian.org.

Brief:

Gxtstore.com is a consignment store where individual businesses bring their items for sale on the platform. Gxtstore focuses on streetwear and sneaker, ensuring every item is new and unworn.

Gxtstore.com is a young commercial e-store launched in August 2022. However, it is misinformed on the website that the domain was established in 2018, which questions Is Gxtstore Scam or Legit?

Gxtstore aims to sell products directly to customers at competitive prices, including high-quality athletic items. The website also focuses on timely delivery of orders and the best customer service.

Gxtstore.com sells:

120 varieties of accessories

200 types of athletic shoes

However, Gxtstore.com had hidden pages related to clothing and glasses.

Features:

Buy school items at: https://www.gxtstore.com/.

Social media Links: unspecified on Gxtstore.

Price: starts from $17.00

Physical Address: 320 W Kimberly Rd, Davenport, IA 52806, USA. Found to be genuine as it shows up on the maps.

Phone (or) WhatsApp number: not mentioned, clues about Is Gxtstore Scam or Legit?

Store locator: Gxtstore has only one store.

Email address: sales@familycustomer.com.

Customer Reviews and blogs: not supported by Gxtstore.

Terms and Conditions: not mentioned on Gxtstore.

Delivery Policy: Gxtstore delivers orders within nine days.

Privacy policy: Mentioned, but plagiarism was found.

Tracking: orders can be tracked at gxtstore.com/?path=page/trackorder.

Shipping Policy: Gxtstore takes three days to process an order.

Restocking fee: unspecified on Gxtstore.

Refunds Policy: not mentioned on Gxtstore.

Cancellation Policy: Gxtstore does not support canceling orders.

Mode of Payment: via PayPal/Visa/JCB/Mastercard in US$ only.

Return Policy: Gxtstore did not mention the timeline for returns.

Newsletters: Gxtstore supports newsletters.

Help and FAQ: not present on Gxtstore.

Pros determining Is Gxtstore Scam or Legit:

Free shipping is offered by Gxtstore.com on orders over $35

The website offers 50% discounts on all its items

Product images and different sizes are included on product pages

Gxtstore offers a massive collection of sports shoes, clothing, and accessories

Back-to-school offers are running on Gxtstore with special discounts on kid’s clothing, bags, and shoes

Cons:

Gxtstore did not include product descriptions and specifications

Difficult to contact customer service as the contact number is not mentioned

Poor UI of Gxtstore without sorting and filtering options

Important policies such as refund, terms, and conditions are missing

Links to the reward program redirect the users to the home page of Gxtstore

Customers Gxtstore Reviews:

More than 20 website reviews about Gxtstore.com suggest that it is possibly a scam. One YouTube review also suggests the same. Gxtstore.com has a Zero Alexa ranking.

Product reviews are not present on Gxtstore.com. Likewise, no user reviews were found on social media, customer review sites, and the internet. As Gxtstore.com takes credit card payments, please read about credit card diddles to avoid fraud.

Conclusion:

Gxtstore.com is a young website with a low life expectancy. Gxtstore.com gained a terrible DA score , trust, business, and Alexa ranking. Gxtstore.com reviews conclude that seems a scam and answered Is Gxtstore Scam or Legit? No customer acknowledgment about receiving delivery was present on the internet. Hence, we do not recommend Gxtstore.com. Please read about PayPal diddles as Gxtstore.com takes PayPal payments.

Were Gxtstore.com reviews informative? Please comment on the Gxtstore.com reviews below.