Is Hanntok Scam Or Legit {Dec} Read Entire Reviews Here!

Did you come across Hanntok.com offering unique and high-in-demand toys and beauty products online in the United States? Are you looking to shop from a genuine e-store? Did you know that many suspicious websites were found on the server where hanntok.com is hosted, and its registrar has a high number of fraudulent sites?

If you are looking for Hanntok.com reviews, read this article to know Is Hanntok Scam or Legit?

Is Hanntok Legit?

Hanntok Creation— 29th-August-2022 at 2:56:00.

Hanntok Age— three months and fourteen days old.

Hanntok Last updated on— no data.

Hanntok Expiry— 29th-August-2023 at 2:56:00.

Hanntok life expectancy— expires in eight months and sixteen days.

Alexa Ranking— Hanntok has a zero Alexa ranking.

Threat Profile— 91%(high).

Malware Score— 91%(high).

Spam Score— 91%(high).

Phishing Score— 76%(high).

Suspicious Websites Proximity— 25%.

Domain Authority— Hanntok gained a terrible score of 2/100.

SSL Status— IP 47.251.15.237 has a valid SSL certificate for the next 90 days.

Trust Score— a terrible 1%.

Business ranking— an awful 0%.

Place of origin— Shenzhen, China.

Connection Security— Hanntok uses a secured HTTPS connection.

Hanntok Reviews of Status of Blacklisting— Hanntok is not blacklisted.

Owner’s Identity and Contact— Wei Sailing is the owner. His contact number is 15502032790, and his email is lhr765095137@gmail.com.

Contact person— Wei Sailing.

Social relations— Hanntok pages are not found on social media.

Brief:

Hanntok’s mission statement and images were stolen from several sites. Its mission statement is redundant/unrelated and speaks about selling furniture. Hanntok sells:

Seven kids’ toys, and Four beauty products

Poor logic and inventory control of Hanntok, allowing users to order infinite quantities of the same product. Returning the items is difficult as the return labels need to be obtained from customer service via email, which clued on Is Hanntok Scam or Legit. It is also difficult to contact them in the absence of a contact number and fake address.

Features:

Buy home improvement products and utilities at— https://hanntok.com/.

Price— starts from $19.99 to 52.99.

Physical Address— Meledo Company Limited, #31 Southampton Row, Great London-WC1B SHJ, UK. Found to be fake/altered, as per company# 11736866.

Social media Links, Delivery timeline, Phone (or) WhatsApp number— unspecified.

The email address— info@hanntok.com was found to be genuine.

Store locator— Hanntok did not feature a store locator.

Customer reviews and blogs— Only customer reviews are supported on Hanntok.

Terms and Conditions and Privacy policy— mentioned but plagiarized on Hanntok.

Hanntok Reviews of Order processing time— one to three business days.

Tracking— possible by emailing order details to info@hanntok.com.

Shipping Policy— Worldwide shipping is supported, but delivery may be delayed during the festive season.

Carriers— USPS, SF EXPRESS, FedEx, EMS, and DHL.

Cancellation Policy— cancellation is not allowed.

Cancellation fee— not applicable.

Return Policy— Hanntok supports a 30-days return policy.

Restocking fee— no fee.

Refund policy— if approved, refunds are credited to the initial mode of payments.

Pros:

Hanntok offers up to 50% discounts

It supported free shipping on orders above $50

The website offers comprehensive modes of payment in 26 global currencies

Unique and high-in-demand products are offered at Hanntok

Detailed product videos, images, descriptions, and specifications are present

Cons determining Is Hanntok Scam or Legit:

The delivery and refund timelines are unspecified

The physical address is incorrect.

Hanntok.com mentioned no contact number.

Hanntok.com offered unrealistic discounts

Customers Reviews:

Six website reviews and two YouTube reviews of hanntok.com suggest a scam. Product reviews on hanntok.com are all positive and rated 5 stars. No customer reviews were present elsewhere on the internet.

No customer acknowledgment was present on the internet regarding the delivery from Hanntok, accounted to check Is Hanntok Scam or Legit. As Hanntok.com offers PayPal payments, be aware of PayPal rackets.

Conclusion:

Hanntok is a high-risk website with high threat, phishing, spam, and malware profiles. Registered in a high-risk country, it gained zero Alexa ranking and a low visitor count. Hanntok has poor trust, DA, and Alexa scores. Hanntok.com reviews conclude that it may be a scam. Please be cautious about credit card rackets, as Hanntok.com offers credit card payments.

Is Hanntok Scam or Legit – FAQ

1Q. What is the Country of Origin(CoO) of Hanntok.com?

Hanntok.com claimed it is owned and operated in the USA However, its registered office is in the UK, and CoO is in China.

2Q. What are the return terms on Hanntok.com?

The product needs to be returned and reordered to save time.

3Q. What is the Mode of Payment at Hanntok?

Via Visa, Mastercard, Amex, Discover, Mastrocard, and PayPal.

4Q. Does Hanntok.com supports newsletters subscription?

Yes.

5Q. Does Hanntok.com include the FAQ sections?

No.