Is Haresatinbuy Us Legit (Nov 2021) Check Reviews Here!

This article will make you aware of a new website with some fraudulent traits, and you can also find out the answers to Is Haresatinbuy Us Legit at all or not.

Do you like gaming consoles from a specific brand? Are you having trouble finding the right one? Choosing the perfect gaming console can boost your gaming experience thousand times, and it will enable you to enjoy the game to the fullest. But getting a good console with the right price can get tricky sometimes.

The United States offers a place that can cater to all your gaming needs, and this article will reveal the answers to all your queries regarding Is Haresatinbuy Us Legit to buy products from here?

Association with a Scam

In order to understand whether an online shopping portal is associated with a scam or not, we must consider some checkpoints that help us determine the website’s legitimacy. As far as Haresatinbuy is concerned, the details are as follows.

Address Legality: The given address can be seen on the Google Maps

Domain Age: 2 days only

Date of Registration: 11-11-2021

Owners’ Information: No data is found

Modes of Payment: Only PayPal and credit cards are accepted

Contact Details: Email address and phone number are both given.

Haresatinbuy Us Reviews : There is no review from the customers

Social Media: The site is not present on social media

Policy Clarity: not clear

Trust Index: 1%

Duplicity: A large amount of duplicate content is seen.

All the available data indicate the website’s failure to become trustworthy.

About the Website

Haresatinbuy.us is a website where you can buy gaming consoles online. The site’s collection includes gaming consoles from all the renowned brands – Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo. But the website did not provide much data about itself. For example, there is no information regarding the owner or the company.

Though the collection is impressive, and their prices are reasonable, yet we must find out Is Haresatinbuy Us Legit or not.

Website Specification

Link Address: https://www.haresatinbuy.us/

Office Address: 630 Nagle Road, Erie, Pennsylvania 16511 US

Phone Number: (352) 800-9194

Email Id: There are multiple email addresses given on the website

Working Days: Monday to Saturday

Working Hours: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Shipping Policy: All shipping are done through the Standard shipping method

Shipping Range: Worldwide

Cost for Shipping: Free Shipping for all orders

Return Policy: Return policy of the website is very complicated

Exchange Conditions: 14 days exchange period is given

Return Charges: Return charges are on the buyers

Reviews: We couldn’t find a single Haresatinbuy Us Reviews on the internet

Warranty: 30 days warranty on every product for free repair. The warranty does not include any external damage.

Order Cancellation Terms: Any order can be canceled within 24 hours if it is not dispatched already

Refund Conditions: Refund will take 5 business days

Payment Options: Payment is made here through PayPal and credit cards

Social Media Accounts: The site has no account on social media

Summary of Pros

Free shipping on all orders

Worldwide delivery is provided

Product Descriptions are mentioned

Prices of the items are quite reasonable

The Cons Sparks the Doubt – Is Haresatinbuy Us Legit?

The policies are not clearly stated

Only two payment modes are available

There is no review of the website

The site’s popularity is uncertain

Customers have to bear the return charges

What to Check in the Customers’ Reviews?

The website is a very recent one. It came on the market only two days ago. That is why it was almost impossible to find any reviews that could project the buyers’ thoughts about the e-commerce portal. Yet we went through an extensive search to find out the website’s legitimacy.

No customer has left any comment regarding Is Haresatinbuy Us Legit on the official website, and the site has no existence on social media. Hence, the social networking platforms cannot provide any certainty about the legitimacy of gaming consoles sold here.

But there is a post about this website where some people label it as a scam. So we suggest that you gather some ideas about how to Get Your Money Back From PayPal If You Get Scammed.

Final Verdict

Our research has shown us that this new website has a negative reputation, and the lacking information makes us wonder even more Is Haresatinbuy Us Legit or not. So, it becomes even more important for you to understand the Methods To Get Money Back On Credit Card. We would also suggest that you avoid this site for your security.