Is Hometica Legit (Jan) Check Detailed Website Reviews!

The content shares relevant features, reviews, benefits and limitations of a newly-launched website to understand Is Hometica Legit or another fake portal.

Are you in search of different cleaning accessories to clean your bathroom or kitchen? Do you need well-designed laundry organizers? Here is Hometica that comes with varied options for the kitchen, bathroom cleaning and laundry organizers.

Online buyers from Australia and other parts of the world are curious to get essential details about this website. Well, here we request our readers to check the detailed reviews mentioned below to know Is Hometica Legit or just another fake website.

Is Hometica an authentic website?

While you are willing to start a deal with a newly-established website, it is necessary to check certain parameters. Several aspects are there to decide the legitimacy of a website. For, Hometica, we have checked the following parameters.

The website got created on 05-08-2021. Hence the website is less than 6 months old.

The trust score of the website is only 1% which is not trustworthy.

The company maintains social media portals like Facebook, Instagram.

Buyers can get Hometica Reviews on the website. But all of them are 5-star marked, and hence we cannot rely on them.

The About Us page does not mention the owners ‘details.

The website contains almost 30 percent duplicate content.

The Alexa Rank of the website is 429853, which is not satisfactory at all.

The company has maintained separate pages for shipping, return and refund policies.

Buyers can find office addresses and email on the portal, but no phone number is available.

The above features do not satisfy the authenticity of the website. Moreover, the website is new, and hence our experts do not make any verdict on Is Hometica Legit or scam.

Brief on Hometica

Hometica is a newly launched website, and it claims to offer a wide range of cleaning accessories to maintain the hygiene of the bathrooms and kitchen. Besides bathroom accessories, the company offers Kitchen organizers, utensils, bedroom organizers, accessories for laundry cleaning and more.

The company claims to maintain the quality of the products so that buyers can enjoy the best shopping experience with them.

Specifications of the website

The url of the portal is https://hometica.co/

The portal got created on 05-08-2021

The domain expiration date is 05-08-2022

The office address is Suite 2 / Level 10 45 William St, Melbourne VIC 3000 to check Is Hometica Legit or not.

The email address of the company is support@hometica.co

Phone number is not available.

Return Policy- The Company maintains a 45-day return strategy.

Refund strategy- The Company follows a refund strategy of 30 days.

Shipping Policy-The Company offers USPS shipping that takes 5 to 10 business days to ship the merchandise.

Free shipping- USPS shipping is free.

Payment modes- The Company accepts payments via Google Pay, PayPal, Apple Pay, etc.

Product specifications- Buyers can easily check the specifications of every product from the product page.

Pros to check Is Hometica Legit or not

The website offers varied products relating to kitchen & bathroom cleaning, bedroom organizers, etc.

Buyers can check product specifications on the website.

The website is SSL secured, and hence it offers secured online transaction

It offers USPS free shipping.

Cons of the website

The website is newly launched.

The age of the website is less than 6 months.

The website comes with a poor trust score.

We can get hardly any authentic reviews of the website online.

Details on Hometica Reviews

Website reviews play a vital role in judging whether a website is authentic or just another scam. For Hometica, our experts made detailed research, but we don’t find genuine reviews online. Well, buyers can check reviews on the website, but all these reviews are 5-star marked, and hence we can hardly rely on this feedback.

The company maintains social media platforms, but these platforms do not reveal any authentic buyers’ reviews. Hence it becomes tough to verdict on the legitimacy of the products like cleaning accessories that the company sells. Here we also suggest our readers check the ways to Get Your Money-Back From Scammers and stay safe.

Final Verdict

The reviews on Is Hometica Legit or not mention that the company deals in a wide range of accessories for kitchen & bathroom cleaning and other products. But due to the absence of authentic reviews and low trust score, we suggest buyers research more before starting a deal. Here online buyers also need to check Methods To Get Money Back On Credit Card in case of any scam.

Do you find the review helpful? Please comment below.