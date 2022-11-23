Is Hoodieshow Scam Or Legit {Nov} Check Reviews Here!

This article provides entire details about the shopping portal and its worthiness to know Is Hoodieshow Scam or Legit. Follow our blog for the latest updates.

Are you planning to shop the newest collection of clothes? Are you looking for better quality clothes from online store? If yes, this web portal was developed just for you. It features amazing quality clothes that you have been looking for. This website was introduced in the United States.

In this blog, we will follow every detail about the web portal and its product collection to understand Is Hoodieshow Scam or Legit. Follow the blog below.

Can Hoodieshow.com be a reliable website?

It is essential to follow all the details of the shopping site and its products and confirm its credibility before shopping anything. The listed below points will help to know its Legitimacy:

The web portal began on: The website was registered on 31/10/2018.

The location of the website: Room 1205/1206, Block C of Jiaqiao Yueshan International, the intersection of Changjiang West Road and Zhenxing Road, Shushan District, Hefei, Anhui Province, China.

Global ranking on Alexa: The web portal has an alexa global rank of #2095373.

Legitimacy of Email: By following Hoodieshow Reviews , it has provided a legit email Id service@hoodieshow.com .

Trust Ranking: The trust ranking of the web portal is average, around 76%.

Percentage of copied content: The web portal has 75% content copied from other websites.

Social site account: There are no logos of social platform on its web portal.

What is Hoodieshow.com?

This is clothing boutique. It features amazing designer clothes in its website for both men and women. The products collection includes Hoodies, T-shirts, Sweatshirts, Sweaters, Shirts and lot more. The quality of all its products is fantastic and are available in numerous sizes. At the same time, since it deals in online shopping, buyers should follow Is Hoodieshow Scam or Legit.

Specifications of Hoodieshow.com:

The URL of the website – Hoodieshow .com

The domain’s existence – The existence date of the web portal is 31/10/2018.

The webpage will lapse on – The lapse date of the web portal is 31/10/2023.

Call on phone- +86 055162655510 is the number to call the website.

Office address – Room 1205/1206, Block C of Jiaqiao Yueshan International, the intersection of Changjiang West Road and Zhenxing Road, Shushan District, Hefei, Anhui Province, China.

Social media existence – There are no logos of social platform on its web portal.

Delivery time gap- Orders gets delivered within 7-12 days under standard shipping.

Founder’s name- There is no detail about the founder of the web portal to understand Is Hoodieshow Scam or Legit .

Free delivery: No details on free delivery service are available on its webpage.

Return timing: It allows 30 days return service.

Time for Refund – It refund the amount within 7 business days.

Order exchange service– The website allows 30 days exchange service.

Freight on Return– The customer has to pay the return freight for any issues other than quality.

Discount on order- It allows 70% off on Black Friday sale.

Order Cancellation procedure- No details on Order cancel procedure is available.

Mode of Payment – PayPal, Visa, Master Card, etc

Merits to know Is Hoodieshow Scam or Legit:

It has given numerous payment options for customer convenience.

It has given its office address that is necessary.

It has given its email address for better customer service.

It allows easy return and exchange service.

It has shared its phone number for customer support.

It allows discount on its orders.

Demerits of Hoodieshow.com:

It does not provide any free deliver service.

It charges freight from customer on return.

It is not available on social platforms.

It has not mentioned its founder name that is required.

Hoodieshow Reviews:

There are no reviews from customer on its products. The global alexa ranking of the web portal is #2095373. At the same time, no logos of social site are available on its webpage but doing research it was found that the web portal is available on one social site. Furthermore, no reviews are available on online website and few reviews on social site. Here customers need to note- How to Get a Refund on Paypal, If Scammed

Summing up:

The web portal has good experience in online product market. The website has an average Trust Rank. Moreover, there aren’t any reviews on online websites whereas few reviews on social sites. Buyers needs to do more research before shopping from this website as it seems not fully legit. Whereas customers should also note- How to Get a Full Refund on Credit Card Scam

