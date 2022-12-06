Is Hulknshop Scam Or Legit {Dec} Check Reviews Here!

Is Hulknshop Scam or Legit? The information on the Hulknshop website has been shared in this post. Kindly learn about its authenticity here.

Are you still shopping for Christmas? If your shopping is not over yet, then kindly glance for the Hulknshop in the United States. However, before purchasing anything from the store, have you checked: Is Hulknshop Scam or Legit? In this post, we have tried to provide all the reliable information on the legitimacy of the Hulknshop. So, if you want to read it, kindly check out the post.

Check The Lawfulness of Hulknshop!

Trust Rate: The Hulknshop got an inferior score of 1 percent. The store seems to be unauthentic. The shoppers should not keep faith in this site.

Registrar: DNSPod, Inc. is the registrar of the Hulknshop.

Website’s Creation Date: September 22, 2022, is the creation date of the Hulknshop. The store has a short lifespan of two months and fourteen days ago.

Expiry Date: September 22, 2023, is the expiration date of the Hulknshop.

Purchaser’s View: Our team had not gathered any Hulknshop Reviews on the official or online review servers.

Social Account: The Hulknshop is not present on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or any other social media.

Data Safety: The Hulknshop uses an HTTPS server that helps to save the data of the customers.

Misplaced Data : The contact number is unavailable.

Overview of the Hulknshop!

The Hulknshop sells various types of accessories for Christmas. We all know that Christmas is almost here and everyone has started the preparation for this festival. You can buy the different products that we have mentioned below.

Baseball Cap

Bird Feeder

Christmas Hanging Basket

Christmas Tree

Car Ice Scraper

Christmas Tree Accessories

Specifications as per Is Hulknshop Scam or Legit!

URL : https://www.hulknshop.com/

Email Address: info@handicraftservice.com

Location Information: 2064 Strovolos 1st Floor, 121 Prodromou Avenue, Cyprus, Nicosia, Building 1, Hadjikyriakion

Phone number: Unfound

Reviews are missing from the online or official website.

Shipping Policy: Standard domestic delivery is made within 5-10 days. International shipping takes 7-15 days.

Payment Options: Not available

Return Policy: The customer has 14 days refund and returns policy.

Positive Points

The address information and email are available.

24/7 customer support is available.

Free normal delivery on $60 plus orders.

Negative Points

The customer’s reviews are unavailable on any online review or official website.

Presence on social networks is absent.

Hulknshop Reviews

We have explored the Hulknshop very well. But, the layout seems to be quite suspicious as the collection is very limited. Moreover, the customers do not seem to have shopped from this layout as there is no shopper feedback. Also, we have explored every online site. But, not even a single online review site has shared opinions on their products. Furthermore, we have also tried to search for its presence on social media networks. But, the store does not seem to be available on any social site. This makes it very evident that it is not a trustworthy platform. Thus, Is Hulknshop Scam or Legit? The answer is straightforward that is ‘No’ and customers should try to focus more on ways to protect themselves from Credit Card Scammers.

Final Thoughts

Summarizing this post, we have found that the store has been found two months and fourteen days ago. The trust factor of the Hulknshop is abysmal. Evidently, the site seems to be doubtful. The shoppers must check out the terms and conditions to prevent PayPal Scammers. Also, you can read more details on Christmas Tree here.

What are your suggestions on this post? Please let us know your opinions in the comment section below.

Is Hulknshop Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Does the Hulknshop have a good life expectancy?

Ans. No, the site did not have a good lifespan. It has a continuance of two months and fourteen days.

Q2. What is the Hulknshop’s return policy?

Ans. The Hulknshop provides a 14-day return policy to shoppers.

Q3. What does the Hulknshop sell?

Ans. The Hulknshop sell Christmas tree accessories, baseball cap, and other products that one can use daily.

Q4. What is the trust rate of the Hulknshop?

Ans. The Hulknshop has a 1 percent trust rate. It is a poor indicator.

Q5. Is Hulknshop Scam or Legit?

Ans. No, the online shopping site cannot be legit as it has an inferior trust rate, no reviews, poor lifespan, and zero social media presence.

Q6. Was the Hulknshop reviewed on any online platform?

Ans. No, the Hulknshop has not been reviewed on any online platform.