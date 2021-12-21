Is Humask Legit {Dec 2021} Let’s Read Reviews Here!

In this post, we have discussed the mask manufacturer Humsack and analyzed its features and other aspects to determine Is Humask Legit.

The pandemic has changed our day-to-day lives. It has introduced new things into our lives, especially the masks. Today masks are a necessity, but ordinary masks are very uncomfortable. That is where the Humask company becomes helpful. Humask is a well-known mask maker that provides revolutionary masks based in Canada.

We should investigate Is Humask Legit before purchasing any mask from the online mask seller.

Legitimacy of Humask:

Creation of Domain : The Humask site’s domain was created on 4th October 2012.

Website Age: The online store is 9 years, 3 months and 16 days old. Thus, the site is very old. And was created long before the epidemic, unlike other new sites that emerged recently.

Website Expiry: The site’s domain expiry date is 4th October 2022, which means the site has a very high domain life expectancy.

Trustworthiness : The trust score on the online store is 86% and has a high Alexa Rank of 1,340.610. This is to be noted in Humask Reviews .

Country of origin: The Humask site is based in Louiseville, Quebec, Canada (CA).

Domain Blacklist Status: The Humask site domain is not blacklisted by any major domain blacklist engines.

Data Safety: The site has a valid HTTPS connection. HTTPS connection provides safety to an extent but can not be considered fully safe.

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 16/100

Threat Profile: Not Found.

Phishing Score: Not Found.

Malware Score: Not Found.

Spam Score: Not Found.

Social relations : The Humask site has profiles on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube. The company has over 1600 followers on its Facebook page and a genuine LinkedIn profile.

Brief check on Is Humask Legit:

Humask is a mask manufacturer. They design masks using their exclusive HuCare for increased efficiency, better breathability and more comfort. Humask offers a variety of masks that are designed to meet healthcare standards.

Product Range of Humask:

Level 1 ASTM F2100 Humask 1000

Level 2 ASTM F2100 Humask 2000

Level 2 ASTM F2100 Humask Pro 2000

Level 3 ASTM F2100 Humask Pro 3000

Level 2 components ASTM F2100 Humask Pro Vision 2000

Level 3 components ASTM F2100 Humask Pro Vision 3000

Level 1 ASTM F2100 Humask Kids 1000

Level 2 ASTM F2100 Humask Kids Pro 2000

Humask sells masks made with advanced technology. But we should assess Is Humask Legit before coming to any conclusion. And to do so, we will assess various aspects of the site, including its features and reviews.

Features of Humask:

Buy products at: https://humask.com/

E-mail address: info@humask.com.

Address: No details were mentioned on the address provided. But the mask manufacturer is located somewhere in Louiseville, Quebec, CA.

Contact details: 819 519 3255.

Owner’s details: The Humask site is owned by Enterprise Premont. Enterprise Premont is located at 731 Bd St Laurent E, Louiseville, QC J5V 1J1, CA.

Social media links: The site has an average social media presence with over 1600 followers on Facebook. This point will be noted when determining Is Humask Legit .

Delivery Policy: The Humask site provides free shipping in CA on orders over $75.

Privacy Policy and Terms : No information on privacy policy and terms are provided on the site.

Shipping: The Humask site has not mentioned any shipping policy on the site.

Tracking of products: No information was found.

Cancellation and Returns: Not mentioned.

Refund Policy: Also, not mentioned.

Payment mode: Not specified on the site.

Positive Highlights

The company provides masks made with advanced technology.

Their masks meet health standards.

Negative Highlights

No privacy policy and terms are mentioned.

Also, information on cancellation, return or refund is specified.

Customer Reviews on Humask

We found a few Humask Reviews on the internet. There are mixed product reviews. However, we did not find many customer reviews, only articles discussing Humask were found.

Though there are some community review posts on their Facebook page, they were more sponsored than real reviews. Also, Humsack has a great Alexa Rank. We suggest reading about Credit Card Scams for a better purchase decision.

Final Verdict

Humask is legit with a good trust ranking. But we would suggest our readers research more on the site before buying as it has few customer reviews that also are mixed. Also, avoid PayPal Scams that sites use to scam people.

Was this post on Is Humask Legit helpful to you? If yes, comment on the Humsack site review.