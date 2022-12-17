Is Humazilac Scam Or Legit {Dec} Read Entire Reviews!

This post on Is Humazilac Scam or Legit will provide buyers with genuine reviews on the Humazilac store.

Have you heard about the Humazilac store? Do you want to shop from this store? Humazilac is a store that is popular in the United States. People from various countries are interested in purchasing from this store. People are more interested in knowing Is Humazilac Scam or Legit but there are very few legitimate sites that can rate this store genuinely. So here we will discuss this store deeply.

Let’s begin the article on the Humazilac store.

Is Humazilac legit?

The legitimacy of a store can be determined using some aspects. The aspects are mentioned in the below list which can help buyers to verify whether the store is a scam or genuine. Nowadays, there are very less genuine online stores that deliver original products so to identify them we are listing some points in below list:

Domain registration : The Humazilac store was registered on 21 July 2022.

Domain expiry : The Humazilac store site will expire on 21 July 2023.

Humazilac Reviews : Positive reviews are available in the Humazilac store but they seem fake.

Trust rate : The trust factor of Humazilac stores is 2% only.

Policies : Policies have been mentioned in the store appropriately.

Data encryption : The website of the Humazilac store is secure as it includes the HTTPS protocol.

Missing information : Apart from the Owner’s details all the information is available on the website.

Brief about Humazilac.

Humazilac is an online portal that sells various kinds of products to different countries. The store carries varieties of products at an affordable rate. You can also shop from this store. So let’s look at some of its products:

Unisex Hoodie

Knitting

Car24

Is Humazilac Scam or Legit? Till now the store has not got some attractive features or points that can be trusted. Further, we will discuss more of the qualities and information of this store to know if this site is real or a scam.

Features of Humazilac.

Url : https://humazilac.com/

Email address : support@senprints.com

Shop Address : The shop address is not provided.

Phone Number : +1 (424) 389-4044

Shipment Policy : The store charges a different price for delivering different products.

Payment options : Giropay, VISA, American Express, PayPal, Mastercard.

Positive Aspects

Phone number is available.

Negative Aspects

Fake customer reviews are available.

Humazilac Reviews

Humazilac is a store that has several attractive products. The official store has several positive reviews as well as ratings but all these reviews and ratings are fake. The store has not revised any ratings and reviews on the other online rating sites. The Humazilac store does not have any social media accounts on any platform. These elements clearly show that the site has not had enough customers.

The customer response is the most crucial factor but it's missing. So it's difficult to get an idea about the store's authenticity.

In a nutshell

Wrapping up this post on Is Humazilac Scam or Legit, the store has got a very less trust factor which is only 2%. The site was registered on 21 July 2022, which means the site is not old. Also, we spotted some fake reviews on the official website due to which we can't trust this site blindly. Therefore, all these factors state that the site seems suspicious and not trustworthy.

Is Humazilac Scam or Legit – FAQS

Q.1 What is Humazilac?

Humazilac is an online store that deals in various kinds of products like Car Huma, Knitting, Car 24, Hoodies, etc.

Q.2 When was the Humazilac website registered?

The Humazilac website was registered on 21 July 2022.

Q.3 What is the expiry date of the Humazilac store?

The expiry date of the Humazilac website is 21 July 2023.

Q.4 What are the trust factors of the Humazilac website?

The trust factor of the Humazilac website is 2%.

Q.5 Is there any customer response to this site?

The customer response to the Humazilac site is available on the official website but they are absolutely fake.

Q.6 Is Humazilac Scam or Legit?

Humazilac store does not seem legitimate as there is no customer response on the review platforms and fake reviews on the official store are also detected. The site also has a poor trust rate.