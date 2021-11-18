Is Ibuygames.shop Legit (Nov 2021) Check Reviews Now!

In this article, you will find out the features of a scandalous website, and you will also get the genuine facts to clarify Is Ibuygames.shop Legit or not.

Do you have a birthday invitation shortly? Are you confused about the gift ideas? We would suggest you go straight for gaming consoles. Whether girls or boys, everyone loves a gaming console now as there are games of all types.

The United States is the home of several online stores for gaming consoles, and Ibuygames.shop is one of them. Read the full article to know Is Ibuygames.shop Legit at all to buy products from it?

Association with a Scam

Online shopping is risky, but it is convenient. That is why before buying, we should always check the following points to understand the portal’s reliability.

Age of Domain: 3 days only

Trust Index: 1%

The legality of Address: No address is given on the site

Contact Details: Only email address is seen

Date of Registration: 15-11-2021

Policies: Policy details are not completely clear

Amount of Plagiarism: No plagiarism is found on this site

Owners’ Information: The data is not available

Reviews: We could not see any Ibuygames.shop Reviews

Social Activity: Absent on social media

Mode of Payment: Only PayPal and card payments are accepted

Discount: Discounts are very unrealistic

Any experienced shopper can see that the website is not legit, and all the details about it comply with this statement.

About the Website

The details on the Ibuygames.shop are contrary and very confusing. Its collection contains gaming consoles, but it has declared itself a team of bag designers and craftsmen. However, it offers gaming consoles from all the renowned brands, but the prices are unbelievably low. This unrealistic discount makes us wonder Is Ibuyganes.shop Legit?

The website provides all the delivery free of cost, but their customer service is only available over email.

Specific Details of the Website

Link Address: https://ibuygames.shop

Contact Number: No contact Number is provided

Writing Address: support@ihomegame.shop

Working Days: Monday to Friday

Working Hours: The office hours of the website are from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm ET

Shipping Policy: The whole shipping process usually takes 10-13 business days

Delivery Range: The e-commerce portal offers delivery throughout the world

Shipping Charges: All orders are delivered for free of cost

Return Procedure: Return requests are only accepted until 48 hours of the delivery

Return Charges: The charges of return shipping will be on the customer

Exchange Terms: Not clearly stated, but exchange requests are accepted here

Cost for Exchange: Apart from the return shipping charges, the customers will also be charged 15% of the total replenishment fee.

Order Cancellation Details: Free order cancellation is possible up to 36 hours after placing the order

Social Media: The sites absence on social media makes it harder to find Is Ibuygames.shop Legit ?

Refund Policy: Refund processing time takes 15 business days

Available Modes of Payment: Payments are accepted through PayPal, credit and debit cards

List of Pros

Free delivery on all orders

Delivery is provided worldwide

Product features are described in detail

A vast collection is present with items from Top brands

List of Cons

The return period is too short

A Replenishment fee is applicable

Only two types of payment modes are available

No contact number is given for quick contact

No review is seen on the internet about the website

Customers will bear the return shipping charges for return and exchanges

Is Ibuygames.shop Legit as per the Reviews?

As expected from the young age and the suspicious aspects of this particular website, there is no review from any buyer. Due to the very young age, the site has not got the time to acquire reviews, but its absence on social media shows that we are not likely to get any reviews in the future as well.

The official website also does not have any facility for the buyers to put a comment about the gaming consoles bought from here.

The official website also does not have any facility for the buyers to put a comment about the gaming consoles bought from here.

Final Verdict

Details about Is Ibuygames.shop Legit or not, enables us to say without a doubt that the e-commerce portal has no base to claim reliability.

Have you placed order with Ibuygames? Please comment.