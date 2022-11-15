Is Internetquiet Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Honest Reviews

The write-up provides the readers with the points to know whether Is Internetquiet Scam or Legit. Keep up till the last to explore more.

Are you looking for a change in your closet? Most people love following new trends and these trends ask for some changes. A new store named Internetquiet has become the talk of the people in the United States.

People want to know if they can trust this online store or not, and for that, we have got you covered. In this article, we will discuss the legitimacy and authenticity of the Internetquiet and will see whether it Is Internetquiet Scam or a Legit

Briefing of Legitimacy Checkpoints!

The domain of this store was registered on 27-12-2021

When we analyze the website we saw, that website has a terrible trust index of 1%

The domain was recently named and had a short life expectancy

The owner’s details of the domain are hidden

Alexa rank is unavailable, so we cannot check the website’s position.

The content and the image present on this store are plagiarism free.

Internetquiet store’s customer has not provided any Internetquiet Reviews on the website.

Overview of the Internetquiet website

This online platform is a leading lifestyle brand that claims to provide cost-effective, high-quality, and multi-scene products. The store focuses on its young customers and delivers around the world.

Going through the website, we saw that this store is giving some unrealistic discounts on their products which is quite suspicious. This platform offers women dresses, shoes, coats, sweaters, shirts, and blouses. There are images of men’s shoes on the website, but no products are available.

Specification to see: Is Internetquiet Scam or Legit

URL- https://www.internetquiet.com/

Company’s Name- Hey Dude

Company’s Email Address- service@lookupwell.com

Company’s Address- Not available

Shipping Policy- Internet quiet offers Free shipping worldwide in 8-14 business days.

Payment Modes- Credit Card, Debit Card, and E-Check

Return Policy- You can return your delivered products within 30 days

Refund Policy- The refund policy is not available

Social media Handles- Not a single social media account is available

Pros

The email address is present on the official website.

The return policy is well explained

Cons for Internetquiet Reviews

Their Contact number for customer support is not present.

Customer reviews and Social Media handles are found missing.

The company’s address, Refund policy are not available

Check customer reviews!

Unfortunately, there are no customer reviews on any of the products on the official website of Internetquiet. Because of all the checkpoints we discussed earlier, this website seems to be a scam. We cannot trust a website that lacks all the necessary information. Click here to know the effective points against PayPal Scams.

The last Verdict

Based on the research for Is Internetquiet Scam or Legit, we suggest you not spend your time and money on this scam website; instead, for a better experience, you can go through.

What are your thoughts about the write-up? Comment down. Also, click here to learn effective tips against Credit Card Scams.