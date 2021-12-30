Is Itdshop Legit {Dec 2021} Read The Entire Review Now!

This research based on Is Itdshop Legit will highlight this store’s positive and negative sides and give you relevant information.

Shoes are never out of trend. They have marked their importance in every function, party, etc. People in the United Kingdom, and the United States, prefer wearing shoes in any function than other footwear. Itdshop.com has the best collection of shoes.

Is Itdshop Legit? Our readers must have a clue about the particular webshop. The site is legit or not, all these details will be included in the article. Our article will provide all the correct details from trustworthy sources.

Is this webshop legit?

The webshop has a very good collection of shoes, but can you buy from this site without having complete knowledge of its legitimacy? The shoppers who are fresher in the online shopping world, who have never experienced online shopping, might be unaware of all the legitimacy information. So, we are here to help you out in tackling your problem as this article will include information like Itdshop Reviews, and it will help you in making your decision to continue shopping from here or not. You must learn about all the micro details so that you do not get trapped in any kind of fraud. So let’s have a look at all the legal details:

Registration time : This shop was registered on 10th December 2021, indicating that the site is just twenty days old.

Registrar : Its registrar is NameSilo, LLC.

Trust Score : Itdshop got a 1% trust score which is the Very Poor Trust Factor.

Social Page : The social platform pages were not available. Although the icons of Facebook, Youtube and Instagram were mentioned, they are irrelevant.

Shopper’s response: As per Is Itdshop Legit , we were able to find some positive ratings and comments of the shoppers on their shoe collection, but there were no critical information and reviews available on another review source.

Data security : Itdshop uses Https Protocol to avoid any risk factors associated while transferring the data through the internet.

Policies : Itdshop has properly mentioned all the privacy policies along with shipping time, but the return/exchange/refund policy is not mentioned in their layout.

Missing information : Regrettably, this site doesn’t mention the contact number, and the owner’s identity is also hidden.

Alexa Rank : The shop didn’t gain much popularity due to poor ranking in Alexa.

Brief as per Is Itdshop Legit

Itdshop contains the best shoe collection that you might find in multiple shops. The website has a fantastic shoe variety. So, let’s see what brand and collection they have:

Nike: Nike Dunk, Nike Air Max, Nike Air Force, etc.

Jordan: Air Jordan 1, 2, 3 and so on.

Adidas: Yeezy 350, 500, etc.

They have branded shoes by popular brands that will add more vibrant colours to your wardrobe.

Features

Purchase Adidas Yeezy shoes from http://itdshop.com/.

E-mail ID: buying@saleshape.fun.

Location: 110 beach Rd, USA, Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.

The telephone number is not provided by the website owner.

As per Is Itdshop Legit , many positive ratings and comments were available on their shoe items, but no legit reviews were found on the internet. It makes it clear that the site is showing fake reviews.

Return, refund, exchange policy is not mentioned on the website. It is just mentioned that if the wrong item is delivered, you can contact their customer support service.

Delivery time is 5-9 days after you place the order.

Payment options are not shown on their page.

Positive Highlights

Location and Email-id are shown.

An appropriate size chart is seen on the website.

Negative Highlights

Reviews shown on the products seem fake.

It has zero connectivity with social media.

The contact number is unavailable.

Return/refund policy, payment options were missing.

Itdshop Reviews

Itdshop.com successfully mentioned the e-mail address and the location, but they didn’t provide a telephone number. This store has shown icons on social media pages, but they are irrelevant. Their reviews on the shoe items seem fake and manipulative. This is because they do not have any positive and relevant reviews on the internet. All these factors indicate it to be a scam site.

The ranking is also not favourable on the Alexa Rank. You can know more information on how to get yourmoney back in case ofcredit card scams.

Final Summary

According to Is Itdshop Legit, the site was created around twenty days back from the current date. It has got a poor trust percentage on some trustworthy sources. This means the site is not recommendable. You can search for Adidas Yeezy shoes on this page.

