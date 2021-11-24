Is Jbk Gadget Legit (Nov 2021) Get Reliable Reviews!

Do you want to purchase the advanced gadgets? But before you decide to purchase from a website, there are a few points to determine Is Jbk Gadget Legit or not.

Have you been to Jbk Gadget.com? Have you ever purchased something online from an unknown site but never received it?

It happened because you bought from a malicious site that allows you to place a plan and pay for the product but then fails to deliver the right things or delivers broken items which are not returnable. Here, we will discuss this site from the United States and see Is Jbk Gadget Legit or not.

Is Jbk Gadget.com a scam?

Jbk Gadget is a digital store that sells a variety of items. The site, as numerous internet shopping platforms, guarantees that users will receive high-quality goods. However, many sellers presently mislead buyers of the United States by using dishonest tactics. As a result, it’s critical to go over some vital data about Jbk Gadget.com.

Here are a few key aspects:

Domain Age – The web page was formed on 10-03-2021, less than a year ago.

Trust value: The trust rating is only 5%, which is poor.

Customer Feedback – There are no Jbk Gadget Reviews is placed online.

Alexa Rank – There is no Alexa rating for the site anywhere around the internet. As a result, it is not well-known in the marketplace.

Plagiarized content- There is some plagiarised stuff on the web.

Policies- There seem to be guidelines for shipments, returns, and refunds.

Address Uniqueness- An exact address is accessible.

Social networking icons- There is no evidence of an online presence.

Owner Detail – Details about the owner is missing.

Implausible discounts- These can get found on goods that are significantly different from those on the marketplace.

The research mentioned above is vital and must get reviewed to determine the site’s authenticity. So, let us learn more Is Jbk Gadget Legit or not.

What is Jbk Gadget.com?

Jbk Gadget.com is an e-commerce platform that sells a range of technological devices, laptops, and even high-end brand name things such as Microsoft and Apple. There seem to be numerous goods that will catch your interest and push you to make a purchase. Take a look at the latest items supplied by this webpage:

Camera

Laptop

Gaming

Televisions and more

Each of these goods is available on the official website. Each vendor must sell these products in a quite ethical way to run a viable business.

As a result, Is Jbk Gadget Legit? This query is required, as the consumer will learn all legitimate information about this webpage. The most critical factor in surviving in a competitive marketplace is trust among sellers and buyers.

Specifications of Jbk Gadget.com

Domain Creation Date – 10-03-2021

Portal URL- https://jbkgadget.com/

Types of Products – Electronic Gadget

Email Account – sales@jbkgadget.com

Phone Number – +1 (601) 452-6083

Official Address – 11175 MS-178 , Olive Branch, MS 38654 , USA

Social media Availability – Absent

Modes of Payment – Paypal

Return Guideline – Present

Refund Rule – Available

Exchange Rule – Not Mentioned

Shipment Policy – 4-7 days

Delivery Charge – Worldwide Free

Before moving into Jbk Gadget Reviews, Let’s check the portal pros and cons.

Pros of buying from Jbk Gadget.com

The HTTPS protocol got identified.

There is a large selection of things to purchase.

The webpage includes email and contact information.

An official supplier is there.

The portal is almost eight months old.

Cons of buying from Jbk Gadget.com

There are no customer reviews for this collection.

No social media info is present on the official portal.

Unreasonably low prices on a variety of products get detected.

The index rank is weak.

Some broken links & sections have got missed.

No information about the owner got revealed.

Customer Feedback on Is Jbk Gadget Legit?

This webpage claims to be secure; however, there is a lot of data lacking, such as an owner detail. Email contact gets provided, but this is insufficient. Furthermore, there seem to be no consumer reviews on the collection and no related thoughts on the other evaluation platforms, rendering it questionable and dangerous to use.

According to Alexa, the website has no traffic, indicating that few people have browsed it. Click here to know the process of receiving refunds online on PayPal.

Final Verdict

The site Jbk gadget offering electronic products doesn’t seem legit. Is Jbk Gadget Legit? As a result, it is recommended not to disclose any sensitive information with such web services, including credit or debit card data, as they may scam people. Read here the tips for getting refunds on credit cards.

Have you been to Jbk Gadget.com? Then do share your viewpoints below.