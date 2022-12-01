Is Joanie Clothing Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Get Reviews!

Is Joanie Clothing Scam or Legit write-up has analyzed the apparel selling portal and presented its finding to online shoppers.

Do you like vintage designs and prints and want them on our clothes for different occasions? Joanie clothing has envisaged this idea and tried to make quality clothing for fashion-loving gals. The clothing company started in 2016, intends to create a community of Joanie gals that love vintage prints and design on their clothes.

The e-ecommerce platform makes all the designs at the Manchester facility in the United Kingdom, and its products are exclusively sold on Joanie’s Website. Is Joanie Clothing Scam or Legit analyzed this clothing site and presented its review report for the shoppers.

Joanie Clothing Website Legit Details:

Domain Registration Date – The domain for this website was created on 10 th March 2016.

Domain expiry date – The domain will expire on 10 th March 2023.

Alexa Ranking – Web portal Alexa has ranked this site at 446890.

Trust index – Legit review sites have given this clothing shop a 58.4% trust rating.

Customer Reviews – The website is six years old, and customer reviews are present in the digital space.

Social media presence – Joanie has well developed social media presence and is present on sites like Instagram and Facebook.

Trust score – Joanie Clothing Reviews found the trust score of this site to be 90%. The high trust score of the shop will increase the website’s credibility.

Plagiarism – The content of the site is unique and free of plagiarism.

What is Joanie Clothing Web Portal?

Joanie is an e-commerce platform started in 2016 to cater to the need of fashion-loving gals in the United Kingdom. The website claims its design and print are created within the country at its Manchester headquarters.

The team at Joanie works on vintage designs and prints and tries to fit them into modern clothes. Is Joanie Clothing Scam or Legit, found that the website takes pride in being a female-fronted brand and wants the female to use style to express their personality. The shop has a massive collection of clothing items for different occasions in every category.

Website Specifications:

Name of the portal – joanieclothing.com

Website address – https://www.joaneclothing.com

Contact number – +44 (0) 161 2736569

Mail address – hello@joanieclothing.com

Delivery policy – 3-5 days with standard delivery within the country.

Return policy – 28 days of free delivery for shoppers within the country

Newsletter – Available

Contact address – Not given

Payment options – All major cards are accepted along with the PayPal gateway.

Discount offer – Available

SSL certificate – Available

Is Joanie Clothing Scam or Legit, Advantages of Joanie Clothing Com:

Shoppers can avail 10% discount on products by signing up for the website membership.

The trust score of this website is high, a sign of credibility.

The company’s shipping policy allows for fast delivery and is free for shoppers within Britain.

Customer review for this site is present in digital space.

The contact number and customer e-mail for this shop are present on the website.

It has got a medium Alexa ranking indication of decent traffic on its site.

Disadvantage of Joanie Clothing Com:

The contact address of the company is not available on the clothing site.

The owner’s details are missing from the site.

Joanie Clothing Reviews:

Joanie Clothing is a six-year-old website and has a medium Alexa ranking. The customer reviews of products sold in this shop are on public review sites. On an external review site, the customer has given a 4.1/5 rating to this shop with 145 reviews. Shoppers searching for PayPal order scams can click here for details.

Conclusion:

The legit parameters and other details of the Joanie site suggest that it is a legit website, and shoppers can make their purchase after reading company policies.

People can share their shopping experience on Joanie website in the comment section and read about preventative measures required during online shopping through credit cards.

Is Joanie Clothing Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q.1 What is the website address of Joanie clothing site?

Customers can go to https://www.joanieclothing.com to purchase clothes.

Q.2 What is Alexa ranking of Joanie clothing store?

Joanie shop Alexa ranking is 446890.

Q.3 When was Joanie clothing website created?

Joanie website was created on 10th March, 2016

Q.4 What is the shipping policy of Joanie Clothing?

It takes 10-12 days for the product to reach international customers.

Q.5 What is the return period of Joanieclothing.com?

The customer should return the product within 28 days of receiving it.

Q.6 Are customer reviews for Joanie clothing site present?

According to Is Joanie Clothing Scam or Legit, finding customer reviews for the Joanie store is present in the digital space.

Q.7 How have customers rated Joanie clothing website?

Customers have given 4.1/5 from 145 reviews to the Joanie clothing website.