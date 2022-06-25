Is Johanhouse Scam {June} Read Entire Customer Reviews!

This article shares details about the Website’s products and further details on its worthiness to know Is Johanhouse Scam? Follow our blog to know more.

Is Johanhouse.com a trustable website?

Since it sells all its products online, customers should look into every detail of the Website and its products before purchasing anything. The listed points will help you to understand its worthiness:

What is Johanhouse.com?

This is a unique shopping portal dealing with various types of products. The Website is versatile, such as electronic gadgets, home decorators, Musical instruments, furniture, and a lot more. The quality of their products is excellent and quite durable. But as the shopping site sells all its products online, buyers are willing to know Is Johanhouse Scam or legit?

Following Key points:

The Webpage URL – johanhouse.com

The Presence date of the domain – The Web-portal beginning date is 05/12/2021.

The Web-portal lapse – The lapse date of the web portal is 05/12/2022.

Email facility – support@johanhouse.com

Website Address – 103 Nethergate, Dundee, Angus, DD1 4DH, USA is its company address.

The Social site Presence – There are no logos of the social site on its webpage.

Shipping policy- It delivers the order within 3-7 business days.

Website developer details- There is no information about the website developer to understand Is Johanhouse Scam ?

Free shipping amount- No free shipping policy details are available on its webpage.

Return service- The web portal offers 30 days return policy.

The refund policy – It takes 6-7 days to refund the amount to the customer in real payment mode.

Exchange items details- It allows exchange service on every product.

Return shipping amount- It charges 10% of the returned product price as a restocking fee.

Order cancel mode- Order can be cancelled if it is not dispatched for delivery.

Details on Non-Refund- There is no detail present on the non-refund policy.

Payment ways – Visa, Master Card, PayPal, etc.

Advantages for knowing Is Johanhouse Scam or legit

It has various modes of payment for customer convenience.

It has given its email Id for better customer support.

It has shared its phone details for customer support.

It allows an easy return and exchange policy.

It has given its company address which is required for online shopping.

Demerits of Johanhouse.com:

It does not have any social site logo on its homepage.

It has not given any details about the developer of the required web portal.

It charges return shipping costs on its products.

It does not have any free shipping policy.

Johanhouse Reviews:

The web portal lacks ratings and reviews on its products. In contrast, the Alexa rank of the site is unavailable. Moreover, it has no social networking accounts, and there are no reviews about its products on online sites to justify its legitimacy. This website has no popularity and we are not recommending it. Here buyers should look into- Get Your Money Back From Paypal if Scammed

Summing Up:

This Website does not have any experience in online product selling. There aren’t many buyers for its products. The Website has a bad trust point. It lacks customer reviews on its products and online site reviews about the web portal and its products. And it is also not available on social sites, which justify Is Johanhouse Scam or legit.

This is a scam website; buyers should remain careful with such web portals. Buyers should also look into- How to Get a Full Refund on Credit Card Scam

