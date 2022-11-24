Is Joweqa Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Get Reviews Here!

Check out the entire article to find out, Is Joweqa Scam or Legit, and stay tuned for more related blogs.

Do you love to decorate your house with lights? Are you searching for a place where you can get all the essential commodities for your home? If your answers are yes, we have great news for you. If you are a native of the United States, you may have heard about Joweqa.

Joweqa is an online shopping website that provides different types of daily essentials. But first, we need to learn about the legitimacy of Joweqa. So, let’s see- Is Joweqa Scam or Legit?

Factors to judge if Joweqa is an authentic website or not:

The domain creation date is 10th October 2022. That means the website is only one month and thirteen days old.

The domain was last updated on the same creation date.

The expiration date is 10th October 2023.

The trust score of the website is horrible, only 1%.

The website is HTTPS protected.

The website is detected as a threat profile.

Website popularity is extremely poor.

The phishing and malware score of the website is 21% and 44%.

The website is not active on any social media sites and lacks Joweqa Reviews .

The trust index of the website is only 47.1%.

The domain is not detected by any blacklist engine.

The proximity to suspicious websites is 24, and the spam score is 8.

We could not find any contact number on the official website page.

The website lacks the owner’s details.

Details about Joweqa:

Joweqa is an online shopping website where you can get essential commodities for your house. You will get a car seat belt extender, solar lights, car retractable windshield visor, styling brush, fur remover & cleaner for pets, grill mat, and many more.

But now the question is- Is Joweqa Scam or Legit? To find out if Joweqa is an authentic website or not, we request our readers to follow the article.

Specifications of Joweqa:

You can visit their official website by clicking the URL link- https://joweqa.com/

As there is no contact number available, customers can contact them via email. Their official email address is- joweqa@gmail.com

While analyzing this website, we could not find a single active social media account.

The company name is Hario Trading Co. Limited.

The official address is- Wheatcroft House, Wheatcroft Business Park Landmere Lane, Edwalton, Nottingham, England NG12 4DG.

The website uses SSL encryption technology.

The estimated delivery time is 10-25 days.

Customers can return a product within 14 days, and they can even apply for a refund.

Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover are payment methods.

Is Joweqa Scam or Legit? Check out the Pros and Cons of the website:

Pros of Joweqa-

Fast delivery option is available, and for that, you need to pay an extra $7.99.

If you buy more than $39.99, the shipping is free.

They claimed that they never share your data with third parties.

First-time customers will get a 10% flat discount.

Cons of Joweqa-

You cannot get a vast collection of products. There are a total of sixty-four products on the website.

The website is only one month old, and they have no trace on social media platforms.

The essential thing about a website is the owner’s details, which are missing.

Many fraud websites use the same company name.

Joweqa Reviews:

We could not find a single customer review of this website. The website is not active on any social media sites, and on trusted web portals.

We always warn our readers to stay away from such fake websites by telling them to learn how to detect a Paypal scam.

Summary:

If you open the official website of Joweqa, you first think it is a clothing shopping website. But after scrolling down, you will notice that Joweqa sells daily commodities. The website is not legit as the trust score is horrible, the owner’s information is unavailable, and many more. Choose an authentic website for buying grill mat.

Will you still choose this website for shopping? Please comment and click here to learn how to be safe from credit card scams.

