Is Julius Jones Still Alive {May} The Kardashians: Drama

Is Julius Jones Still Alive has shared details of a convict whose death sentence was commuted to life term by the Governor of Oklahoma.

Have you watched the sixth episode of the American reality television drama The Kardashian aired on the 19th of May? The sixth episode mentioned a man named Julius Jones and the Kardashian effort to save her from getting executed. Though this show got popular in the United Kingdom and Canada audience, its rating is below fifty percent on many review sites.

The first episode of the show premiered on 14th of April and is centered on the life of the Kardashian- Jennifer family. Is Julius Jones Still Alive reveals facts about the Jones and his conviction

Julius Jones in “The Kardashians” Drama:

According to Kim Kardashian, the judicial system in the United States needs some reform to deliver justice to citizens. She enrolled herself in a lawyer course to become a practicing attorney in the state. Julius is an Oklahoma prisoner convicted of businessman Paul Howell’s murder in 1999.

Jone’s trial and conviction received international attention as his lawyer claimed his innocence and refuted all the allegations against him. According to Julius’s side, he was with his friends at the time of the incident, but Paul Howell sitting in the rear seat, has testified against him.

Is Julius Jones Still in Jail?

After Jones was convicted of the crime and charged with murder, the court pronounced death sentence for Julius on the 18th of November, 2021. The drama’s sixth episode dealt with this scene and Kim’s effort to commute his death sentence.

As the trial got international attention, many Republican lawmakers asked Governor Stitt to accept the clemency recommendation of the Oklahoma Pardon Board. More than six million citizens signed an online petition to stop Jone’s execution. Although the Governor commuted Julius’s death sentence four hours before the execution, he is still serving his jail term.

Julius Jones Oklahoma family believes that he is innocent, and they will seek all legal options to set him free. The Sixth episode, telecasted on the 19th of May, was titled “This is Life or Death Situation,” based on the Julius Jone’s case.

Role of Kim Kardashian in Commuting Jone’s Death sentence:

People from different spheres of life made an effort to commute Jones’s death sentence. According to her sister, the current series “The Kardashian” has shown many things done by her to help Jones. The series does not show some of her efforts, like taking a long trip to Oklahoma to meet his brother and Governor Stitt.

Is Julius Jones Still in Prison on present Status of Julius?

According to some media reports, Julius is currently serving his commuted life sentence in Oklahoma State jail in McAlester. When commuting the death sentence to a life term, Governor Stitt ordered that Jones would serve the jail term without Parole. His family members and attorney still believe him to be innocent and are exploring all the legal options to set him free.

Final verdict:

Two episodes of The Kardashian are still left, and fans can watch it on the Hulu network on Thursday. People can share their thoughts on the Jones case in the comment section of Is Julius Jones Still Alive.

Note – all the details present here are entirely based on internet research.

