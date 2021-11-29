Is Jumpvilla.com Legit (Nov) Check Authentic Reviews!

We reveal all the essential points relating to pros and cons of the portal to prove Is Jumpvilla.com Legit or a fake Website. Scroll down for more details.

Do you want to buy comfy, lightweight, and stylish shoes? Today’s topic of discussion is related to an e-commerce shopping portal dealing with a wide collection of shoes for men and women.

The e-commerce website has been registered in the United States. The country’s people enjoy shopping from it because it is offering Black Friday sales on its products. Is Jumpvilla.com Legit or a fake website? We will make more researches on it. So, please continue to read it.

Is Jumpvilla.com is a candid site:

This section will study some credential points to know their authenticity to save buyers from money loss. Let’s study-

The e-commerce website has got recognition from 06-07-2021, and it is 4 months 22 days old.

It contains a horrible trust score of only 1%.

We did not find the contact number on its home page.

We are unable to find any valid official address on its home page.

To analyze Jumpvilla.com Reviews , we did not find the Website’s owner name.

The Website owns 78% of pirated content

On its home page, we found social media leading sites logo but without any authentic reviews.

As per Alexa is a leading ranking site website unable to get a position on it.

What is Jumpvilla.com?

It is an online e-commerce web portal that deals in kind of shoes at a discounted rate. The Website offers comfy, lightweight, and fashionable shoes for both men and women with a lot of variety.

It Ensures product quality and its shipping services throughout the world. Its priority is customer satisfaction. But still, you need to know Is Jumpvilla.com Legit or a fake website.

The purpose of the Website is to share joy and happiness globally by offering the best quality product.

What are the important points to know about Jumpvilla.com?

We will study some mandatory points of the Website. Let’s start-

Website URL- https://www.jumpvilla.com

The Website has approved on 6th July 2021.

The Website will expire on 6th July 2022.

The mentioned email address is – Service@Gamenlife.com .

The Official address is not stated.

Free Shipping- Buyers can get free shipping on orders above $79

Phone number-Communicating number is missing.

The shipping policy: It delivers orders within 12 to 20 business days, and the cost of shipping is $6.95, so buyers need to know Is Jumpvilla.com Legit or fake Website.

Priority shipping- Buyer, will get product insurance and offers delivery within 5 to 12 business days.

Social media presence- It has a social media site logo but redirects to another site.

Return policy existence- Buyers can take benefits from it within 30 days after receiving the order.

The refund policy-Withing 10 to 14 official days return credited on your account.

The non-refundable goods-Accessories, sale products, and purchases from the store or authorized retailers are non-refundable.

The cancellation Policy-It is not stated on the Website.

Payment modes- Visa, PayPal, etc.

Paybacks to know Is Jumpvilla.com Legit or fake Website:

The Website offers buyers all essential policies.

All the valid payment modes are available to make easy payment.

It is HTTPS protected and not detected by any excluded engine.

A disadvantage of Jumpvilla.com:

In our research, we did not find a valid official address of the Website.

The communication number is also missing.

The Website is new, so not well-known to the buyers.

The website proprietor’s name is missing.

The trust score is awful.

It shows social media logo but does not have social media promotional page.

Need to verify Jumpvilla.com Reviews:

In our findings, we found a low trust score that is not supporting the site. However, it is showing a 62.90/100 business algorithm rank that is medium. It is new, so it does not have many buyers, so it lacks reviews from the buyers. Still, you need to read details on How to Get a Refund on Credit Card If Scammed for safe shopping.

Missing important info like official address and contact number and owner names are against the site. Missing the rank on the Alexa showing Jumpvilla.com can be a suspicious site.

The Closing Result:

We found various studies to know Is Jumpvilla.com Legit or fake Website and put all the info, but you still need to check If Scammed Online, Take Action for happy online transaction.