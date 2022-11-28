Is Kaight Shop Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Read Reviews!

Consider the write-up, whether it Is Kaight Shop Scam or Legit, that will help you to make your purchase decision.

Do you want to change your look with trendy clothes and accessories with matching footwear? Are you surprised? Don’t worry; we are discussing a portal that fulfills all women’s mentioned requirements for stylish products.

This portal has been offering its services in the United States for years and is encouraged by online shoppers. But still, it requires more detail to confirm Is Kaight Shop Scam or Legit. Therefore, we will examine its positive and negative points.

Is Kaight Shop a legalized portal?

The portal has been working since- 28/11/2006

The portal will be ending its services on- 28/11/2023.

Trust score- It does not possess a good trust ratio; it is only 20%.

Social media icon- Shoppers find social media icons but click on them, and they will not open.

Authentic policies- Shoppers can take each advantage of each policy.

Alexa ranking – Its Alexa ranking is #2641334

Trust index- It is not up to mark.

The threat, Phishing and Malware score- We have yet to get any particular score for all this collectively.

Responses of shoppers- In studying Kaight Shop Reviews , we found it is absent.

Safety of client detail- The valid SSL certificate authorizes the portal to secure the client’s detail.

Proprietor name of the portal- The makers of the portal hide the name of its proprietor.

What is Kaight Shop?

Knight Shop is the best online portal for designer dresses and accessories. Here you can purchase various clothes like jumpsuits, dresses, bottoms, knitwear etc., with matching accessories and footwear. The products offered by the store come with trendy and stylish designs of the finest quality.

Specification of Kaight Shop – Is Kaight Shop Scam or Legit

The URL of the portal is – https://kaightshop.com/

The contact number of the store- is 973.337.6111

Registered e-mail address- info@kaightnyc.com

Official address- 512 Main Street | Beacon, Montclair, NY 12508, 594 Valley Road (Courtyard), NJ

Delivery period- 3 to 4 and 7 to 10 days taken by the store as per the delivery location.

Return Policy- 30 days return policy offered by it from the time your package is received.

International return- The store offers only 7 days after receiving the order.

Refund policy- Refunds are eligible on non-sale items and will release within 14 days after the process.

Non-refundable charges- Initial shipping cost is non-refundable.

Modes of payment: – Credit Card, PayPal, etc.

Is Kaight Shop Scam or Legit– to get an answer read its paybacks and losses-

Paybacks of the portal-

The store offers a vast collection of women’s dresses, accessories and footwear.

All the important policies are written through distinct pages.

A valid telephone number is found.

The physical address of the store is mentioned on the portal.

Losses of the portal-

The portal is hiding the name of its proprietor.

The rank on Alexa is quite low.

The Trust score is not satisfactory.

It does not create its web page on leading social sites.



Focused on Kaight Shop Reviews–

The store sells miscellaneous women’s products. However, it needs more reviews due to the absence of social networking links.

The Final Assumption-

The portal needs to be well-developed and add all the important information to show a good online presence on a digital platform. So, it seems like a suspicious portal.

Have you ever used this portal? Please share your thoughts with us.

Is Kaight Shop Scam or Legit-FAQs-

Q1. What about its delivery prices?

Ans. Not mentioned in its shipping policy.

Q2. Which shipping term was adopted by the portal?

Ans. It uses USPS and UPS for international and domestic orders, respectively.

Q3. What about the modes of payment?

Ans. It accepts all major Credit Cards and PayPal options.

Q4. What about client personal detail security?

Ans. The portal has trusted good encryption to secure client data.

Q5. Are coupon codes valid on all products?

Ans. Coupon codes are not valid on sale items unless not mentioned in the promotion.

Q7. What is the category of the portal?

Ans. This portal falls under the miscellaneous product industry.