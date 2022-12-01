Is Kamiluxe Scam Or Legit {Dec} Read Customer Reviews!

Is Kamiluxe Scam or Legit? This post on the Kamiluxe store will guide the readers on the authenticity of this online site. Please read.

Do you need personalized and handmade bookmarks? If you want such products and some poster-improving products also, then you should shop from the Kamiluxe store in the United States. But, the customers should check the authenticity of the shopping site and know: Is Kamiluxe Scam or Legit? Our team has acquired information on the legitimacy of the Kamiluxe store so that the readers can judge if this online shopping site is secured or not.

Check The Lawfulness of Kamiluxe!

Registration Date: January 9, 2022, is the creation date of the Kamiluxe store. We learned that the website was ten and a half months ago.

Registrar : Name.com, Inc. is the registrar of the Kamiluxe site.

Trust Rate: The Kamiluxe store has a trust rate of 8 percent. The website had a poor trust count and it is not trustworthy.

Expiry Date : January 9, 2023, is the expiration date of the Kamiluxe site.

Shopper’s Reviews: Some positive Kamiluxe Reviews are available on the official site. But, they could be false as no online review site has shared reviews.

Data Security: The Kamiluxe site has used a protected source to safeguard the data of the customers. It uses HTTPS.

Missed Information : The seller has not mentioned a contact number or email address. However, location details are available.

Social Media : The Kamiluxe store is available on Facebook. But, it had zero reviews that clarify that the site is not safe.

Overview of Kamiluxe Store!

This website sells handmade bookmarks and other clothing products. They are:

Abs shaping waistline

Personalized bookmarks

V-neck casual t-shirt

Blood color

Poster improving boxers

Characteristics as per Is Kamiluxe Scam or Legit!

URL: https://kamiluxe.com/

Email Id: It is unavailable.

Address Info: 590 Durham Ridge Lilburn GA 30047 Dr. NW,

Phone Number: We have not found a contact number.

No reviews are available on the online site. Feedback on the official site can be fake.

Return Policy: They offer one week’s guarantee for the return claims.

Shipping Policy: The orders are delivered to the customer within 7 to 15 days.

Payment Options: Visa, Amex, PayPal, MasterCard, etc.

Positive Points

The location detail is available.

Negative Points

The telephone number and email id are unavailable.

No online site has reviewed the Kamiluxe site. Reviews are available on the official site but they can be fake.

Kamiluxe Reviews

Kamiluxe website sells hand-made stuff that is being reviewed on their official website. The customers have shared positive feedback on their collection on the official domain. But, a question strikes our mind whether these reviews are real. The feedback on their site can be fake as no other review sites have shared the same ratings. Moreover, the website seems to be available on Facebook, but it got zero reviews on it. This means it is not so popular. We should be attentive while dealing with unpopular sites. So, Is Kamiluxe Scam or Legit? The website cannot be trustworthy and we must check some methods to avoid PayPal Scamming.

Final Thoughts

Summing up this post, we have learned that the site was registered ten and a half months ago. It had a poor trust rate of 8 percent. It is clear that it is a suspicious online site. The shoppers must check out some more updates on Bookmark here. Further, if you want to know the ways to avoid Credit Card Scamming, kindly check it out here.

What are your opinions on this guest post? Please let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Is Kamiluxe Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. How much trust score is evaluated on Kamiluxe Store?

Ans. An eight percent trust rate is available in the Kamiluxe store. It is an abysmal score.

Q2. What are the products sold by the Kamiluxe store?

Ans. V-neck casual t-shirt, poster boxers and more.

Q3. What is the shipping policy of Kamiluxe Store?

Ans. The website claims to deliver all the products in 7 to 15 days.

Q4. Are there any opinions of the customers on the Kamiluxe store?

Ans. Yes, the collections have reviews on the official website. But, no reviews are available on the online review site.

Q5. Is Kamiluxe Scam or Legit?

Ans. The Kamiluxe website is suspicious as it got a short lifespan and an abysmal trust rate.

Q6. Is the Kamiluxe store present on social media?

Ans. Yes, it is available on Facebook with zero reviews.