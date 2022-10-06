Is Karscal Scam Or Legit {Oct} Read The Full Review!

Is Karscal Scam or Legit? To acquire scalable and comprehensive knowledge on the authenticity of the Karscal shop, read this post once.

Are you fond of wearing leather jackets? All men can now shop clothing items in an affordable range from Karscal stores in the United States. But, Is Karscal Scam or Legit? Our team gathered in-depth knowledge on the reliability of the Karscal shop. So, we have shared all important details on the legitimacy here. Please read this post.

Is The Shop Legit?

Trust Count: Karscal shop only had a one percent trust score. The shoppers should not trust the website.

Registered Date: May 12, 2022, is the registration date of Karscal Shop. It was found five months ago.

Registrar: Karscal shop was registered through NameSilo, LLC

Expiration Date: May 12, 2023, is the expiry date of the Karscal shop.

Customer Opinions: We have not found any Karscal Reviews on the official store. Moreover, no online reviews found.

Overview of Karscal Shop

Karscal Shop deals in men’s clothing. Their collection comprises dresses to shoes. They have:

Phantom Jacket

Leather Jacket

Shoes

Suit

Boots

Leather Shoes

Specifications

URL: https://www.karscal.com/

Email Address: service@ karscal .com

Address Information : Covent Garden, Sheltron Garden 71-75, London, WC2H 9JQ, England.

Phone Number: Unavailable

Shipping Policy: The shoppers may receive products within 10-35 days.

Return Policy: The buyers can apply to return goods within 30 days.

Payment Options : Unfound on the website.

Positive Points

Email and address are available.

Negative Points

The social media page does not have any reviews.

Karscal Reviews

Our team has discovered many details of the Karscal shop. We found contact details like email, but the phone number was missing. Talking about the reviews, we have not found any customers’ opinions on the online shopping site. Their official website does not have reviews. The website is present on a social media platform like Facebook. Around 2148 people like their page, but they are still lacking in reviews. We cannot determine if the shoppers have shopped from this website. You must look for authentic measures to avoid Credit Card Scams.

Final Summary

Wrapping up this post on Is Karscal Scam or Legit, we have learned that the store was found five months ago. The trust count.was found to be one percent. All determinants show it seems a suspicious store. The customers should know some safety steps to avoid PayPal Scamming.

What are your thoughts on this post? Please let us know in the comment section below.