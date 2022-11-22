Is kartkids com Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Get Reviews!

In the below post, you will be able to examine Is kartkids com Scam or Legit based on the mentioned details.

Are you looking for an amazing bumper car for your children with amazing safety features? Do you want to get some incredible gifts for your children? If yes, you might browse the internet, where you will find a website known as kartkids.

This website is quite popular in the United States and sells bumper cars for kids. As this website is getting popular nowadays, people are purchasing from this website. So, let’s find out: Is kartkids us com Scam or Legit. It is necessary to analyze the website to avoid any scams with the people.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Analyses of all the essential legitimacy factors

The domain was registered on 28th July 2022, which is less than six months.

This portal will expire on 28th July 2022; it will expire in less than six months.

This portal has a very poor trust index of less than 1% and low indexing on the browser.

The platform is secure with HTTPS connections.

The owner’s name is hidden under paid WHOIS services.

The website is not popular on the browser as its popularity is 4123279, which is poor.

The kartkids us com Reviews is not available on any social media platform.

The official website has all the positive reviews with five-star ratings, even without a single negative review.

Any blacklist engine does not detect the domain.

The website scored 26 in terms of proximity to the suspicious domain.

This portal scored both 39 in threat profile and phishing score.

The website has a 48.5% trust score which is a poor score.

This website doesn’t detect spam scores.

About kartkid.com

This website offers a wide range of electric bumper cars for kids. These cars are available in numerous vibrant colours and features. Customers can avail of these products at affordable prices with free home delivery and a two-year warranty.

Great range of products at a reasonable price with a flash sale.

Easy 14 days return.

Is kartkids us com Scam or Legit Specification

URL- https://kartkids-us.com/

Email id- contact@kartkids-us.com

Phone Number- Not mentioned.

Address- Not provided.

Chat process- Not specified.

Shipping Policy- Usually 2-8 working days.

Delivery Policy: Delivery policies are not mentioned clearly, as there is a lot of confusion on the delivery policy page of the website.

Name: The official website shows the name Kids car.

Cancellation Policy: There is no information provided on the website for how to cancel the item once your order is.

Return Policy: The customer can return the item within 30 days, but there are some conditions to returning the product. Under these policies, some items are partially refundable or non-refundable also.

Payment Mode: Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and discover.

Pros of kartkids us com Reviews

The portal is secure with HTTPS.

Excellent reviews with a five-star rating on the website.

The return policy is available on the website.

An active email id is present on the website.

The contact form is available on the website.

Cons of the website

Absence of social media platforms.

The owner details are hidden under paid WHOIS services.

The website trust score is very poor.

Low popularity rate on the browser.

Reviews from Existing Customers!

This online platform contains positive reviews on the website but no reviews on the official page. However, the portal is not available on any social media platform. You can also check PayPal scam protection tips.

Final Verdict

After thoroughly analyzing all the factors about Is kartkids us com Scam or Legit, we have noticed many red alerts. So, you must avoid this website and if using it, and use legit portal for your online shopping. However, there are only a few positive factors on the portal. Additionally, learn the safeguarding tips against Credit Card scams.

What are your views on the legitimacy of the website? Please comment your views in the comment section below.

Is kartkids us com Scam or Legit– FAQs

Q1. What products are sold on kartkids website?

This website sells electric bumper cars for kids.

Q2. When is this website going to expire?

The website is going to expire on 28th July 2022.

Q3. Does it have a good trust index?

No, the portal scored only a 1% trust index, which is very low.

Q4. Is kartkids available on social media platforms?

No, the portal is not available on any social media platform.

Q5. What is the domain registered date of this portal?

The portal was registered on 28th July 2022.

Q6. Is the owner’s name of the website visible?

No, the owner’s name on the website is not visible. It is hidden under the paid WHOIS services.

Q7. Is the exchange policy available on the portal?

Yes, the website has an exchange policy also.