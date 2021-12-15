Is KateeShop Legit (Dec 2021) Get Authentic Reviews!

Please read this account to answer your doubt Is KateeShop Legit regarding an online portal that sells Christmas decorative items and electronic accessories.

Have you started planning how to decorate your home and backyard this Christmas? Do you want to browse the most attractive Christmas trees? Are you interested in inflatable snowmen for your kids and grandkids? Then, please read this write-up to get all information about a related portal without further ado.

In this article, we have talked about an online store that deals with Christmas-related items and much more. Shoppers worldwide, especially in the United States, want to know Is KateeShop Legit. So please peruse this composition and find out.

Is KateeShop Authentic?

Before we look into the products and characteristics of the subject website, let us first check some particulars about this portal. These points will help you learn about the legitimacy of this website.

Website Age – Only three days old, as the website’s creation date is 11 December 2021.

Website Trust Score – 1%, which is a Very Bad Trust Index.

Alexa Ranking – The Alexa database has not assigned any rank to this website yet. This is an obvious fact as the portal is too new to drive traffic towards it.

Reviews of Customers – We could not find any KateeShop Reviews about the products on this website.

Social Media Connection – The website lacks a connection to any social media platform.

Genuineness of Contact Information – The physical address given on this website is a residential area whose property details and images are available on the Net. The address does not belong to the online store. Also, the contact number provided is linked to other dubious websites.

Missing Features – The website does not contain filtering options or page numbering.

The above points suggest that the website is suspicious, and you can infer your opinions regarding Is KateeShop Legit using this information.

What is KateeShop?

KateeShop is an online electronic commerce website that sells Christmas trees and inflatable items, like snowmen, Uncle Sam, etc. The portal also provides household and electronic accessories like kitchen utensils, LED walking sticks, hair trimmers, fitness watches, etc.

Specifications

Website Type – An online e-commerce store that sells Christmas decorative items and household accessories.

Website Address – https://www.kateeshop.com/

Contact Address – 2457, South 127th East Avenue, Tulsa, Oklahoma-74129

Telephone Number – (+1) 309 359 7044

E-mail Ids – serviec@kateeshop.com , lemanuelaaliayah53@gmail.com

Social Media Linking – Unavailable (This is crucial for determining Is KateeShop Legit ).

Sort By – Present

Filter By – Absent

Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions – Mentioned

Shipping Details – Standard shipment is free of cost and takes five to ten days for delivery. Airfreight costs are additional.

Return and Refunds Policies – Buyers have thirty days in hand to return the items. The team shall process refunds within seven days.

Product’s Price – Mentioned in USD.

Payment Options – PayPal and debit and credit cards of Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover.

Advantages

The developers have mentioned all legal points under the privacy policy and terms of usage.

The product descriptions are illustrative and explicit.

Disadvantages Concerning Is KateeShop Legit

The web designers have not provided page numbering to the products. Moreover, there is no scope to filter these items, and thus, customers will find it difficult to browse them.

The portal is extremely new and lacks customer reviews, so buyers will hesitate to order items from it.

There is no social media connection on the website.

Both the contact address and number raise doubts about the authenticity of this website. The address belongs to a residential plot, and the number is linked to other dubious sources.

The policy wordings are written in amateurish English and have incorrect grammar.

KateeShop Reviews

We could not find this portal’s reference on Reddit, Quora, or Trustpilot forums. There are no reviews on the website’s section also. This is an expected fact as the portal is very new, and buyers are yet to purchase items from it. It may also happen that customers could not trust this website due to its suspicious features, such as the mentioned contact details. Therefore, you should know how to Get Your Money Back From Paypal if Scammed while dealing with such new portals.

The Final Verdict

The portal is too recent to trust, and our researched facts must have clarified your queries regarding Is KateeShop Legit. Thus, you should know the Methods To Get Money Back On Credit Card to protect your assets. Also, you may like to read about the Christmas tree and its origin.

