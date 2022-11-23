Is Keaiart Scam Or Legit {Nov} Check Full Reviews Here!

Read this post on Is Keaiart Scam or Legit to learn about the website’s features, legitimacy, and pros and cons.

Do you love plush toys? Are you looking for a website to purchase cute plush toys? If yes, you are on the right page. In this article, we will introduce you to a website named Keaiart. Keaiart shop in the United States sells plushies in different designs and patterns. If you are interested in purchasing from this website, we suggest you read this article on Is Keaiart Scam or Legit.

Legitimacy data of Keaiart shop

Nowadays, it can be dangerous to trust any new website without analyzing its legitimacy. Hence, we suggest readers read the website’s legitimacy details.

Website registration date: Keaiart shop was created on 24 th February 2020, which means this website is more than two years old

Registrar: Tucows Domains Inc. was the registrar of the Keaiart store

Data security: Keaiart shop uses HTTPS protocol to ensure safe data transfer

Trust score: Keaiart shop has a fantastic trust score of 86%

Social media accounts: Keaiart shop is available on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest

Customer’s views: Customers have left some impressive Keaiart Reviews , appreciating the quality of the products

Policies and schemes: Keaiart shop has explained its privacy policy, shipping policy, return and refund policy, and terms of service on their website

Missing data: The location and the phone number of this shop are not explained on the website

Preface of Keaiart shop

Keaiart is an online website that sells a collection of plush toys in different designs and styles. They aim to provide exclusive products which satisfy customers’ requests. They offer a variety of products; some of the products supplied by them are mentioned below:

Animal shaped plushies

Bag charm and keychain

Hats and rings

Crocheter plush

Home decoration products

Features of Keaiart shop

URL: https://keaiart.com/

Email address: support@keaiart.com

Telephone number: Unavailable

Company location: Unavailable

Return policy: Customers are free to return their products within 45 days of purchase

Refund policy: Refunds are usually transferred to the customer’s account in 7 to 14 business days

Shipping Policy: On average, it can take 15 to 20 days to receive the products ordered from Keaiart

Payment methods: PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express are some of the payment options available in the Keaiart shop

Positive features

The email address is mentioned on the website

Negative features

The phone number and location of this shop are not available, which makes it hard to contact this website.

Keaiart Reviews

Customers have appreciated Keaiart’s services and quality. People have left numerous reviews on their websites and even posted pictures of the products. Customers seemed amazed by the products. Besides this, we found some other customer reviews on various shopping websites. People even rated their products 4.9 stars out of 5 and left terrific comments about them. Other than this, we didn’t find any reviews on the shop’s social media accounts. Interested customers can click this link to learn more about credit card scammers.

Conclusion

To summarize this post on Is Keaiart Scam or Legit, Keaiart shop is two years old and has an excellent trust score. Also, the reviews of this shop are impressive. So, customers can check out this website. This website is a paradise for plushies lovers. Additionally, buyers can look at different steps to avoid PayPal scammers. Please visit this page to learn more about Plush toys

