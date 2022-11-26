Is Keiaght Scam Or Legit {Nov} Check Entire Reviews!

This article on Is keiaght Scam or Legit contains authentic details about Keiaght store. Kindly read this entire article for more details.

Have you heard about Keiaght store? Do you know what it sells? Keiaght store is getting more popular in the United States day by day. Customers are curious to know reviews of this store but are failing to get a genuine response. This article on Is keiaght Scam or Legit will help you in learning genuine reviews of this famous store. We will discuss plenty of elements that will clarify whether it’s a fraud site or a genuine one.

So read this post for more details.

Is Keiaght legit?

The saying can never be denied that never judge a book by its cover. We can’t judge this site based on attractive products. To know if Keiaght’s website is real or fraudulent we need to go through several factors.

Domain registration : The Keiaght website was registered on 18 June 2022.

Domain expiry : The expiry date of the Keiaght website is 18 June 2023.

keiaght Reviews : Unfortunately we are unable to find reviews of this store. We searched on various platforms but this store has no reviews.

Trust rate : The trust score of the Keiaght website is 1%.

Social media accounts : Keiaght store does not have any relevant accounts on social media.

Policies : Policies of this store are mentioned properly section-wise.

Data encryption : The website is secure as it follows HTTPS protocol.

Missing data : The website has only one missing information which is the owner’s details.

Brief about Keiaght?

Keiaght’s website is a store that offers a variety in all kinds of products. Is keiaght Scam or Legit will be discussed shortly after knowing this store. The store sells items like Lawn mowers, sports and outdoors, toys and games, water sports, etc. Let’s see some products sold by this store:

Robot education toy.

Trirad Folding

Pushcart compact 3

Features of Keiaght.

URL : https://www.keiaght.shop/

Email address : support@keiaght.shop

Phone number : Unavailable

Shop address : Boca Raton, Preservation Ln 11897, US.

Shipment details : The Keiaght store provides free shipping.

Payment modes : PayPal, Mastercard, America Express, VISA, and Discover.

Positive elements

The Keiaght store offers free delivery.

Several payment options are provided.

Negative elements

The contact number is unavailable.

The social media accounts of Keiaght are unavailable.

Reviews of the Keiaght store are unavailable.

keiaght Reviews

Keiaght store has a wide collection of various kinds of products. The store has received a negligible amount of customer response. We researched various sources but the number of reviews of this store remained zero. The site has no page on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

The website reviewing sources has not reviewed this website. We couldn’t find ratings of this store elsewhere. Henceforth there are zero responses from this store. So be attentive while purchasing. Click this link to get protection from credit card scams.

In a nutshell

Wrapping up this post on Is keiaght Scam or Legit, as we discussed earlier the trust score of the Keiaght store is 1% whereas the domain life expectancy is just 5 and a half months so we cannot declare this store legitimate. Additionally, the reviews are also not provided. So the site seems untrustworthy. You can learn to get protection from PayPal scams. Visit this link for more details on Lawnmowers

Did you find this post instructive? Comment your thoughts in the reply box.

Is keiaght Scam or Legit: FAQS

Q.1 What is the domain registration date of the Keiaght store?

The domain of this website was registered on 18 June 2022.

Q.2 What is the Domain expiry date of the Keiaght website?

The Keiaght store will expire on 18 June 2023.

Q.3 What is the trust score of the Keiaght store?

The Keiaght website has a trust rate of 1%.

Q.4 How to reach the Keiaght store?

Customers can reach the Keiaght store through support@keiaght.shop.

Q.5 What are the delivery fees charged by the Keiaght store?

Keiaght charge zero delivery fees to ship the products.

Q.6 Do the Keiaght store provide a warranty?

Yes, the Keiaght store provides a lifetime quality warranty.

Q.7 Is keiaght Scam or Legit?

The research states that the store is not authentic. The reviews, trust rate, and life expectancy declare that the site is not legitimate.

Q.8 Can buyers trust this store?

Buyers should wait till the response of a few customers is posted. Customer reviews will give you a clue about this store’s legitimacy.