Is Kelkong Com Scam Or Legit {Nov} Check Entire Reviews

Check the Lawfulness of Kelkong Store!

Trust Score: The trust rate on the Kelkong site is extremely poor. It got only a two percent trust factor. Nobody can trust the site based on this poor score.

Registration Date : November 7, 2022, is the discovery date of the Kelkong site. It had been discovered eighteen days ago.

Registrar: 22NET, INC. is the registrar of the Kelkong site.

Expiry Date : November 7, 2023, is the expiration date of the Kelkong site.

Shopper’s Reviews : There are no Kelkong com Reviews present on the official and online review sites.

Missed Information: They have not provided a contact number.

Data Safety: The data is protected on the Kelkong store via HTTPS protocol. It is one of the safest protocols to protect data.

Social Networks: We did not find links to this store with any social media accounts.

Overview of Kelkong Store

If you want some beautiful stuff for winter, Kelkong Store is the best. It has an amazing collection for women and they sell all the latest collections of winter.

Cotton linen

Pants

Turtleneck cardigans

Jeans

Accessories

Long Sleeve Buttoned Coat

Hooded Coat

Specifications as per Is Kelkong com Scam or Legit!

URL : https://kelkong.com/

Email Id: kelkong@vmroh.com

Address Details: England NG12 4DG, Wheatcroft Business Edwalton, Park Landmere Lane, Wheatcroft House, Nottingham

Phone Number: It is unavailable.

We have not find the purchaser’s feedback on their collection. Also, no review sites have shared their feedback on it.

Return Policy: One can apply to return goods within 14 days.

Shipping Policy: All the orders are shipped within 3 to 12 working days.

Payment Options: Visa, American Express, JCB, Diners Club, etc.

Positive Highlights

It offers free delivery for $40 above orders.

Negative Highlights

No purchaser’s reviews are present on review sites.

The profile on social media is missing.

Kelkong com Reviews

The Kelkong store can be the best option to purchase a winter collection, but we cannot say it is a legit store until it satisfies all the requirements of legitimate. The first thing is that the store has no customer reviews anywhere. None of their collection was reviewed. We have checked the feedback on other online review sites also, but we did not find any reviews. Secondly, the shop does not have a profile on any social media network. This means the shop is unpopular on any online site. Thus, we can simply say that it is not a trustworthy site. So, Is Kelkong com Scam or Legit? The answer is no. Further, you can check some other online sites for winter collections. Also, read some valuable tips to prevent Credit Card Scamming.

Final Summary

Summing up this post, we have found that the site was not trustworthy as it got a poor lifespan of only eighteen days. The count of trust is only two percent. Hence, we do not recommend you shop from here. The audience can check more updates on Overcoat here. Also, we would like to mention some safety tips to avoid PayPal Scamming.

Would you like to shop from this shopping site? Please share your thoughts in the comment section below.

