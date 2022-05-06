Is Kevin Samuels Dead {May} Check If Officially Declared

This article is about Kevin Samuel and Is Kevin Samuels Dead? Know whether Kelvin’s death news is fake or real.

Are rumours about Kevin Samuel’s death real? Do you know about the famous YouTuber’s demise? The news went viral on social media that Kevin Samuel had passed away. His fans from different countries, including the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, are searching for whether the news is fake or real.

As per some sources, the viral news about the YouTuber is not fake. So let’s know Is Kevin Samuels Dead?

Is Kevin dead?

Kevin Samuel is a popular YouTuber and influencer. Recently, viral news on social media claimed that Kevin Samuel had passed away. According to some sources, Kevin’s death can be real. Some sources claimed that he passed away at the age of 56. The cause of his death is not revealed by any official source.

After his death, the news went viral, people were in a dilemma as a few hours before the news got viral, Kelvin posted a video on his instagram account. So it became a mystery whether the famous personality was dead.

How Old Is Kevin Samuels?

Kevin Samuel is 56 years old at the time of his death rumour. He took birth on 13 March 1965. His death was confirmed by an American network, Revolt TV. Samuel is popular for YouTube videos and dating advice. He usually makes videos on women, and some women get offended by his misogynist comments.

Kevin passed away on 5 May 2022. The reason behind his death is not known yet. However, some sources claim that Kelvin died due to a heart attack, but we can not confirm his death until an official statement is released. None of his family members and friends issued any statement about his death.

Kevin Samuels Wiki

Kevin Samuel was a dating expert, image consultant, social media influencer, YouTuber and life coach. He is well recognised for motivating people and helping them be on track. Kelvin was born in Georgia, Atlanta, USA. He married twice as per Tmz and was known as a dating guru. As per the reports, Kelvin has a daughter who took birth on 29 June 2000.

Kelvin didn’t disclose about his wifes and children. He keeps his relationships and personal life confidential. He was six feet and two inches tall. He is also known for his stylish fashion sense. He completed his graduation in chemical engineering.

As per Kevin Samuels Dead Tmz, he shares custody of his daughter from his previous marriage. He has numerous fans around the world and has a 1.2 million fan following on his instagram account.

Conclusion

The article is about Kevin Samuel’s death. As per our research, the death news of Kevin going viral on social media platforms may be true or not. As per some sources, Kevin passed away on 5 May 2022. The reason behind his death is unknown. No official statement has been released about the death of a popular YouTuber. You can visit this link to know more about Kevin tmz.

What are your views on Is Kevin Samuels Dead? Comment in the comment section.

