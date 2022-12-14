Is Koaoat Scam or Legit {Dec 2022} Read Reviews Here!

The below write-up will give you all the facts and help you grab all the facts to know, Is Koaoat Scam or Legit.

Do you love wearing fashionable outfits? But how can you carry trendy outfits as winter approaches? Christmas Eve has also started stepping at the doorsteps, so people from the United Kingdom, France, and the United States have begun browsing different platforms to give themselves a great look on this special occasion.

Many shoppers have heard about the Koaoat platform. But, we suggest to all our valuable readers to refrain from investing any amount before knowing: Is Koaoat Scam or Legit? So, start grabbing all the details and then finalizing your decision.

Details to check whether Koaoat is a Legit domain or not!

Domain Age: This website was registered on 25th August 2022; it was created up to six months ago.

Domain expiry details: it will expire within a year, on 25th August 2023.

Owner’s Details: The name and other details are completely hidden under WHOIS-paid services.

Trust Score: This portal has received a meager score, i.e., 1%.

Trust index: It has gained an average ranking of 58.2 points.

Social Media: links are not present on the official site.

Website Popularity: It has received a poor popularity rank, 11059877.

Koaoat Reviews : no reviews are currently present on the official site.

HTTPS Protocol: A secure HTTPS connection is found.

Blacklist Detection: No such engine has detected this website

Proximity Value: It has gained 14 points against suspicious websites.

Threat & Phishing scores: it has achieved 29 ranks for each section.

Spam score: it contains a green mark for it, as it received only 1 point.

Know About The Koaoat Portal!

This online platform sells trendy and selected winter women’s outfits. You can choose designable gloves, stockings, leggings, etc. But, this portal also consists of summer collections like vintage shirts, linen outfits, etc., so one can select their desired outfit as per the season.

Know About Holiday Sale

Get 12% off on 1 st order (CODE: NEW 10)

Specifications: Is Koaoat Scam or Legit?

URL: https://www.koaoat.com

Email: koaoat@service120.com and koaoat@aftersale2.com

Number:

+1-626-317-8168: US

+44-20-3835-2872: UK

Address: not present on the official portal.

Processing Time: 2 days, sometimes can take upto 2 weeks.

Shipping & Delivery Time: total time is 7-10 business days.

Shipping cost: cost has to be borne by the customer, but one can avail of free shipping by placing an order for over 90 USD.

Free Shipping availability: China Post, UPS, and DHL.

Return: You can initiate a return within 14 days of delivery.

Return Fee: It has to be borne by the customer.

Refund: as soon as the product reaches the warehouse, an inspection will be carried on, and you will be notified of further details.

Payment methods: AMEX, PAYPAL, APPLE PAY, MASTERCARD, and VISA.

Pros of Koaoat Reviews

Present EMAIL ID and contact numbers.

A 14-day return policy is mentioned.

Presence of secure HTTPS connection.

No blacklist engine has detected this portal.

Check Revealed Disadvantages!

The website was recently created and will expire within a year.

The owner’s details are hidden with WHOIS paid-services.

Absence of reviews and social media links.

Return cost has to borne by the customer.

To get free shipping it is mandatory to place an order for 90$.

Check Detailed Koaoat Reviews!

Customer reviews are critical and crucial for any eCommerce portal. But unfortunately, this platform needs more reviews and social media icons. Also, no external outlet has reviewed this online selling platform.

Additionally, click here to check how to protect yourself from ongoing PayPal scams.

Conclusion

This portal needs more essential details and reviews. Also, the official portal was missing social media links and the owner’s details. Therefore, please wait until it gains feedback from authentic customers and, till then, prefer any other legit portal for your online shopping.

What do you think about this shopping site? Please comment. Moreover, click here to check details for Credit Card Scams.

Is Koaoat Scam or Legit : FAQs

Q.1 What is the process to avail of free shipping?

The order value must be above 90 USD.

Q.2 In how many days can one initiate a return?

Within 14 days.

Q.3 Can the customer change the language or the currency option?

Shoppers can only change the currency and language options from the options at the top of the bar.

Q.4 Who will borne the return cost?

It has to be borne by the customer.

Q.5 Does any blacklist engine detect this platform?

No.

Q.6 Do external trust portals review this domain?

No.