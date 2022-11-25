Is Kwikzo Shop Scam or Legit (Nov) Read Reviews Here!

To know whether it Is Kwikzo Shop Scam or Legit, shoppers can consider our write-that will help you up to take your decision.

Are you seeking to latest trendy men’s clothes to enjoy this winter gracefully? Then, stay with us because today, we are here to share a website offering a massive collection of men’s apparel.

This website offers its services in India and getting famous among buyers. But to avoid any fraud need to know whether it Is Kwikzo Shop Scam or Legit. So, here we will consider its prominent detail to check its credibility.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Is Kwikzo Shop a credible website?

The website has launched on- 09/08/2022

The website will offer its services till- 09/08/2023.

Trust count- Its trust count needs to be more satisfactory, only 27 %.

Availability of social media page- We did not find social media icons on its login page.

Trusty policies- Shoppers can use all the mandatory guidelines for online shopping.

Alexa ranking- Not secured by the website.

Trust index- The website leads to a poor trust index.

The threat, Phishing and Malware score- During our research, we have yet to find collectively any detail about this score.

Users’ comments- Kwikzo Shop Review find on one of the social media portals.

Data safety- The store secures its client’s details using a valid SSL certificate.

Name of website holders- We have yet to get detail of its holder anywhere on the website.

What is Kwikzo Shop?

Kwikzo Shop is an online e-commerce website offering a massive fashion collection for men. It provides men’s jackets, jeans, formal wear and so on. It also deals in unique kinds of home décor items that will enhance the beauty of your abode. You can buy all the things at reasonable prices.

Specification of Kwikzo Shop –

Study its essential points to check – Is Kwikzo Shop Scam or Legit

The website web address is – https://kwikzo.shop/

Store calling number- Did not stated on the website.

E-mail id to connect – help.kwikzoshop@gmail.com

The physical location of the store- Plot No: A/270 T.t.c. Industrial Area Kopar Khairane, Mumbai,400709, India

Time of shipping- it takes 7 to 8 and 10 to 25 days, respectively.

Cancellation policy- You can abort your order within 24 hours after purchase.

Taxes and duty- Paid by the buyers.

Return Policy- 7-days return policy.

Refund policy- It takes a few days to deposit your amount.

Non- refundable items- Perishable, custom and personal care goods are non -refundable.

Modes of payment: – Visa, PayPal, Stripe, etc.

Get details about Is Kwikzo Shop Scam or Legit and its pros and cons.

Website Pros-

On the website, you can see a massive men’s cloth collection.

Buyers can easily use all the essential policies to avoid financial loss.

The website contains a valid physical location of its store.

A valid SSL certificate possesses by the website to secure buyers’ information.

Easy-to-use modes of payment are available.

Opposing points of Consuility.com-

The calling number needs to be included.

It also needs to have the information of its owner.

It contains a bad trust score.

We found a few negative comments on one of the social media platforms.

Focused on Kwikzo Shop Review–

The online shopping website follows a busy men’s clothing industry. It needs to add a few more details and social media promotion. However, we got a few negative responses from its clients. So, read about- Get a Full-Refund on PayPal Scam to avoid scams.

The Final Verdict-

The website needs to possess several important details that create trust concerns. So, we cannot say it is a legit portal and needs more research. Here read about to avoid scam. So, get detail about-How to Get a Full Refund on Credit Card If Scammed!

Would you like to shop for it? Please share your opinion with us.

Is Kwikzo Shop Scam or Legit-FAQs-

Q1. What is the shipping cost of the website?

Ans. It offers free shipping within India.

Q2. Which shipping terms it uses in India?

Ans. In India, it ships via Delhivery, Blue Dart and FedEx.

Q3. Is it offers a Cash on the Delivery facility?

Ans. Yes, you can purchase the COD mode of payment.

Q4. Does our store offer proper security for its client information?

Ans. Yes, the store possesses valid and secure safety encryptions.

Q5. Is it offer COD on an international order?

Ans. No, COD on international orders is not applicable.

Q6. Is Kwikzo Shop Scam or Legit a credible website?

Ans. We are still determining its legitimacy.

Q7. Which shipping term does it use to ship worldwide?

Ans. DHL shipping term used by it to ship orders worldwide.