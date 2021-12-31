Is Ledapo.com Legit (Dec 2021) Read Authentic Reviews!

The blog on Is Ledapo.com Legit includes all essential information about the website that you need to know before making a purchase. Stay connected with us.

Are you looking for electronic items to give as gifts to your loved ones? The popularity of online shopping has exploded all around the world. There are numerous platforms available on the internet to provide you with the information you seek.

Ledapo.com is an e-commerce site that specializes in selling electronic media. We live in a technologically evolved society where the passion for accumulating more modern electronic parts has exploded, particularly in countries like the United States. Continue reading to learn everything there is to know about Is Ledapo.com Legit.

Ledapo.com authenticity check:

Here are the most important factors to consider when deciding whether or not to purchase a product from this website:

Website age : On December 16, 2021, the website was approved. It’s just been 15 days.

Trust score : The trust score was exceedingly low, at only 1%.

The authenticity of material : The website’s content is unique.

Alexa ranking : Due to the website’s newness, it ranks 0.

Social media links : This site includes links to OTT platforms such as YouTube, Google Reviews, Twitter, and Facebook.

Ledapo.com buyer’s review : We could not locate any relevant and genuine Ledapo.com Reviews . Because this website is young, it has low popularity among users, resulting in fewer reviews.

Contact information : The website’s homepage includes an email address. There is no information regarding the official address or phone number on the portal.

Website interface : The website is not divided into categories based on the use of electronic media. We discovered that combined products are unappealing to purchasers. Second, there isn’t a lot of variety in the products supplied.

Security policies : We haven’t discovered much when it comes to security policies. Copyrights protect product photos. There are no Google privacy policies, no DCMA, and so on. So make sure not to skip any detail on Is Ledapo.com Legit or scam.

About Ledapo.com:

Ledapo.com is an e-commerce site that specializes in technical electronic equipment. This website is new and offers a limited selection of products. The company claims to offer wide range of electronic gadgets, appliances related to lifestyle etc. t

The company claims to offer the best product at the best products at the best price. So, once you go through the website you can opt for buying Apple MacBook Air Laptop, Apple iPad, etc.

Specifications of Ledapo.com:

Website URL: https://ledapo.com/

Domain approval date: December 16, 2021.

Domain expiration date: December 15, 2022.

Trust score: Trust rating is only 1%. So the answer to Is Ledapo.com Legit or scam is quite dubious.

Contact information: The email id mentioned on the website is service@tilraylabs.com . No contact number or office address is found on the website.

Owner’s information: The owner’s information is hidden.

Social media links: This website is connected to several social networking mediums like Facebook, Twitter etc.

Shipping policy: It takes 15 days for the processing of the order.

Return and Refund Policy: This option is available, but it is mentioned that they accept this request only on some special occasions.

Exchange Policy: Exchanges are available with a 15% replenishment fee. If custom items, 30% of the total payment are charged in this case.

Customer’s reviews: we have not found any relevant Ledapo.com Reviews , and there is a lack of authentic reviews from other sources.

Order tracking: This facility is not available on the website.

Payment modes: You can make payment via credit/ debit card, and there is payment through PayPal option available.

Alexa rating: The ranking is found to be zero.

Cancellation Policy: Buyers can request cancellation within 36 hours of the order placement.

PROS of buying from Ledapo.com:

It is HTTPS protected.

The email address is verified.

CONS of buying from Ledapo.com:

Trust rating is low.

No authentic reviews are available.

The owner’s information is missing.

Ledapo.com reviews based on Is Ledapo.com Legit or scam .

We discovered numerous essential things missing after doing an entire investigation of the website Ledapo.com. This website appears to be suspect. There is a small selection of things that are both old and out of style. There are no reviews available, indicating its unreliability. There is a PayPal option available for making payment, so we suggest you read how to Get Your Money Back From Paypal if Scammed.

Final verdict:

Ledapo.com is a new website. Hence it is a doubtful site in our opinion. It lists wide range of electronic media without categorizing them. Before purchasing any product from the website, one should study all of the important things mentioned in the Is Ledapo.com Legit or Scam section and details on How to Get a Full Refund on a Credit Card Scam. Comment below your experience related to the website.