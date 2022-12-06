Is Leftonhome Scam or Legit {Dec 2022} Get Reviews Here!

The below post helps you in analyzing, Is Leftonhome Scam or Legit, after reviewing all the customer feedbacks and other essential data.

Are you thinking of replacing your bathroom and kitchen sink and faucets? Do you prefer online shopping for fittings products as it allows you to get the best product at a reasonable price? The E-commerce platform is getting popular in the United States irrespective of the category, as it gives shoppers convenience and freedom of choice.

The scamming website in this niche is a cause of concern for both customers and authorities. Is Leftonhome Scam or Legit website reviews an effort to provide factual data to shoppers to check the legitimacy of the online retail store.

Legit Data of Leftonhome Com:

Age of Website – The creation date of the Leftonhome site is 12 th May 2022, a retail store with six months of operation in digital space.

Domain expiry date – The domain will expire on 12 th May 2022.

Rank on Alexa – Web portal Alexa has given 477782 ranks to this portal .

Social media platforms – This website has well developed social media presence and has accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok.

Trust rating Index – According to the Leftonhome Reviews team trust index of this shop is 58.6%, an average rating for the site.

Plagiarism – The text and image content of the site appears to be original and free of plagiarism.

Trust score – The trust score for the store is 3%, a low trust rating for a genuine retail shop.

Customer reviews – Customer feedback for products sold on this website is missing in digital space.

What is the Leftonhome Com portal?

Leftonhome is an online shop that sells kitchen and bathroom fitting products at a reasonable price. The website claims that it offers quality products with different bathroom and kitchen designs.

Is Leftonhome Scam or Legit team found that it is running a promotional campaign for a winter sale in which customers can get additional discounts of up to 15 percent. Some of the products available on this platform are listed below for shoppers.

Thermostatic shower system

Toilet spray Faucet

Sink Faucet extender

Bathroom\Sinks

Bathroom rotatable Faucet

Website Specifications:

Domain name – leftonhome.com

Website address – https://www.leftonhome.com

Email address – customer@leftonhome.com

Contact number – Not given

Company address – Not given

Newsletter – Available

Payment options – PayPal, credit, and Debit cards.

Delivery policy – 7-10 delivery time for the United States and International customers

Return policy – 30 days after receiving the shipment.

Refund time – Will be made after inspecting the return.

Is Leftonhome Scam or Legit Pros of Leftonhome Portal:

The Alexa ranking of the retail store is medium, indicating some traffic on the platform.

It has a well-developed social media presence giving a platform for customer interaction.

The content on the site appears to be original.

Shipping and return policy matches with industry standards.

The company is offering a discount on products.

Cons of Leftonhome Com Website:

The trust rating for the shop is low, a sign of a suspicious store.

The owner’s details and contact number are missing from the website.

Customer reviews for the store are not available.

The age of the website is less than one year.

Leftonhome Reviews:

Leftonhome has completed six months of existence and has a medium Alex ranking. The medium Alexa ranking indicates that it has succeeded in generating some traffic, but Customer reviews for this site are still missing.

The website has no internal review system and depends on external review sites for customer feedback. Shoppers can know more about PayPal Scams by clicking here.

Conclusion :

Some parameters of the washroom fitting stores are credible, but the lack of customer reviews, low trust ratings, and missing owner details create suspicion about this site. Have you purchased products on Leftonhome com? Please comment. Shoppers can learn about credit card scams by clicking here.

Is Leftonhome Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q.1 What products are sold on Leftonhome com?

The bathroom and kitchen sink and Faucet fitting are sold on Leftonhome.

Q.2 What is the creation date of the Leftonhome Domain?

Leftonhome Domain was created on 12th May 2022.

Q.3 Are Customer Reviews for the Leftonhome shop present in digital space?

No, we cannot find any feedback for products sold on the Leftonhome platform.

Q.4 What is the Alexa ranking of the Leftonhome com store?

Leftonhome Alexa rank is 477782 (medium).

Q.5 Does the website provide free worldwide shipping?

Yes, it provides free shipping service to worldwide customers.

Q.6 What is the company’s winter sale policy?

According to Is Leftonhome Scam or Legit research, the company is giving a 15% on orders above $500.

Q.7 What is the website return policy?

Shoppers can return products within 30 days of receiving them.