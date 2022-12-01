Is Lifely Scam Or Legit {Dec} Check Full Reviews Here!

Is Lifely Scam or Legit. Read exclusive reviews unavailable elsewhere about Lifely.com.au to know its features. Also, learn if

Lifely.com.au is an online furniture store. Let’s check below Is Lifely Scam or Legit?

Is Lifely Legit?

Lifely Creation— No Data.

Lifely Age— unascertained.

Lifely Last updated on— No Data.

Lifely Expiry— No Data.

Lifely life expectancy— Unascertained.

Trust Score— Lifely achieved an average 60% trust score.

Domain Authority— a poor score of 9/100.

Business ranking— Lifely gained an average 62.4% in business ranking.

SSL Status— IP 23.227.38.65 has a valid SSL certificate for the next 59 days.

Place of origin— The country of origin for Lifely.com.au is unknown.

Threat Profile— 1%.

Phishing Score— 1%.

Suspicious Websites Proximity— 18%.

Malware Score— 1%.

Spam Score— 1%.

Connection Security— Lifely utilizes a valid and secured HTTPS connection.

Status of Blacklisting— Lifely is not blacklisted.

Lifely Reviews of Owner’s Identity and Contact— Fui Yang Yap from Efficient Living Group Pty Ltd is the owner. However, Fui’s email and phone number is censored.

Contact person— unspecified on Lifely.com.au.

Social relations— Lifely.com.au is present on FB, Pinterest, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Youtube, with more than 94,318‬ subscribers.

Brief:

Lifely.com.au is registered with ABN 82623289976. The business has existed since 2018. Every two years, it changed its business name. Initially registered as E-Living Furniture, it updated its name to Deep Dream Australia in 2020 and finally updated its business name to Lifely Home External in 2022, which clued about Is Lifely Scam or Legit?

Lifely aims to provide unique, quality, and durable furniture at the right price and deliver it to the customer’s doorstep. Lifely.com.au sells furniture for:

Living room, Bedroom, Dining room, Kitchen, Baby and kids room, Office desks, and Outdoor furniture.

Features:

Buy furniture at— https://lifely.com.au.

Price— between AU$99.00 to AU$1599.00.

Physical Address— Efficient Living Group Pty Ltd, 2/9 Leakes Rd Laverton North VIC 3026. Found to be genuine.

Phone (or) WhatsApp number— only contact number was provided – (03)9071-0088.

Email address— hello@lifely.com.au is the genuine business email.

Store locator— not updated on Lifely.com.au.

Social media Links— included, accounted to check Is Lifely Scam or Legit?

Customer Reviews and blogs— Only customer reviews are supported.

Terms and Conditions— found to be plagiarized on Lifely.com.au.

Privacy policy— plagiarized on Lifely.

Delivery Policy— the furniture is delivered within 3 to 11 business days.

Tracking— a message with a tracking number will be sent to the customer.

Shipping Policy— Lifely processes orders within 24 hours and supports free shipping.

Cancellation Policy— Lifely allows cancellation within 24 hours or before the order is shipped.

Cancellation fee— no fee.

Return Policy— Lifely arranges pickup from your doorstep. However, the return timeline was unspecified.

Restocking fee— no fee, considered for checking Is Lifely Scam or Legit?

Exchange— the exchange policy was unspecified.

Refunds Policy— refunds are processed within 5-10 business days of the initial mode of payment.

Mode of Payment— via Klarna, afterpay, PayPal, Zip in AUD.

Newsletters— published by Lifely.

Help and FAQ— supported.

Pros:

Lifely offers the broadest range of furniture

It offers up to 30% discounts and an additional AU$20 discount on the first purchase

Detailed descriptions, specifications, and images of furniture were included

Lifely.com.au has a user-friendly interface with searching, sorting, and filtering options

It offers EMI options starting for AU$10 per week (or) four easy instalments

Cons determining Is Lifely Scam or Legit:

Lifely does not support international shipments

In several regions of western Australia, delayed delivery was reported

Lifely.com.au allows ordering infinite quantities of the same item, suggesting poor website logic and inventory control

In some areas, the earlier mentioned mode of payments and EMI was not offered

Lifely.com.au offers unrealistic discounts on some products

Customers Reviews:

Product reviews on Lifely are all positive and rated between 4.7 to 5 stars. Further, Lifely.com.au used an internal review system. Lifely gained a medium Alexa ranking of 643,997. Approximately 1,623 reviews on customer review sites rated Lifely at 4.2/5 stars.

The negative Lifely Reviews from 334 customers suggested incorrect product descriptions, unremovable covers, poor customer service, delayed and damaged delivery, low durability, Etc. Hence, as Lifely.com.au accepts PayPal payments, please read about PayPal rackets.

Conclusion:

Lifely.com.au reviews conclude that it is possibly legitimate. Lifely was registered on the server where several scamming sites were present. We recommend Lifely only to experienced internet users. Customer feedback suggest that they received delivery from Lifely. As Lifely.com.au offers digital and online payment options, please read about credit card scams.

