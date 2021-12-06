Is Lighpro Legit (Dec 2021) Let Us Check The Review Here

Do you want to know if it is safe to shop from this website or not? Read Is lighpro Legit article and find out.

Online shopping is hectic and terrifying if you have no idea about the website. You will often be scared to try a website because it may be a scam. And sometimes you may worry that what if the product qualities and other services of the company are poor.

And here’s a solution for you- constantly look for that particular website’s reviews.

Today, in this article, we will discuss lighpro.com. We will check if it ships to international countries like the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and others. Also, answer the most requested question- Is lighpro Legit?

Is Lighpro a Scam?

Starting with the main question, we would like to tell you that there are many factors on which the legitimacy of a site depends. And below, we mention all the crucial factors to decide the legitimacy of lighpro.com:

Domain age: created on 4 November 2021, this domain now has a domain age of 1 month and 1 day.

Domain Validity: The domain will expire on 4 November 2022.

Trust score: the trust score given to this website is 1/100.

Trust Rank: the trust rank given to this online site is 39.3/100.

Alexa rank: Alexa has assigned #3,644,871 rank to this website in terms of global internet traffic and engagement.

Customer reviews: as we will state in the lighpro Reviews section, we could not find any customer rating or review on the Internet.

Customer policies: almost all the customer policies are mentioned on the website

Plagiarized content: most of the content posted on this website is copied from other online sites

Address’s originality: the company name and address are given on the website. However, there is no link between that company and lighpro.com.

Social media icons present: social media icons with share links are displayed on the website.

Owner’s information: no owner’s details are disclosed on lighpro.com.

Unrealistic discounts: the company offers up to 70% discounts on its products which is hard to believe.

Thus, Is lighpro Legit? If you still do not know the legitimacy, please read the following information.

What is Lighpro.com?

Lighpro.com is an online website dealing with multiple kinds of products. Users can find slim winter leggings, Christmas celebration hoodie, silky mattress cover, Santa gift bags, and much more. So, if you are planning for Christmas shopping, you must look at lighpro.com.

All the details about the products are mentioned in their description boxes. And for some products, there are videos to explain the use and maintenance of the products.

We want to state in Is lighpro Legit article that this company claims to provide highly professional products. They say that they offer custom products for every hobby, sport, passion, profession, and anything else, but we could not find any such thing.

Specifications of Lighpro.com

URL: https://lighpro.com/

Domain age: 1 month and 1 day; 4/11/2021

Category: Christmas/winter products

Email address: colook.info@gmail.com

Contact number: +852 46380263

Company address: 6-9 The Square, Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1FW England, United Kingdom

Payment methods accepted: this company accepts payments via PayPal, American Express, Master Card, etc.

Social media links and connections: as mentioned earlier in Is lighpro Legit article, social media links are given only for sharing purposes.

Shipping and delivery policy: 48 hours are taken for processing the order. They offer worldwide shipping, and different countries take different times for delivery.

Cancellation policy: only before the order is processed or shipped.

Return and refund policy: customers have the right to apply for returns within 14 days after receipt of the product. The items returned must be in the same condition. Approval or rejection of the refund will be notified via email, and then a refund will be made accordingly.

Pros of Lighpro.com

Free shipping on orders above $39.99

Discounts and sales available

Cons of Lighpro.com

Low trust score

No customer reviews

Low domain age

Users’ lighpro Reviews

We could not find any customer feedback, rating, or review regarding lighpro.com or its products on the Internet.

There is no separate section on the website for customer reviews. Thus, it is difficult to certify or conclude anything about lighpro.com. However, looking at other factors, this site looks like a highly suspicious site.

Do you think the same about this website selling mattress covers and other products? Let us know in the comments below!

The Final Verdict

In this article titled Is lighpro Legit, we learned all the essential details about lighpro.com. There are various kinds of products sold on this website.

We looked at various factors and details about this website that weigh on the opposing side. There are hardly any customer reviews to confirm its legitimacy. Therefore, we suggest you be careful and avoid this website for online shopping. Also, read about PayPal Scams.