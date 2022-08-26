Is Iiheosc Scam or Legit {August 2022} Read Real Review!

The website’s legitimacy is demonstrated by this post on Is Iiheosc Scam or Legit. Discover all the facts you need right here.

Have you heard of this all-in-one online clothing store for both men and women? No doubt many of you are aware of the website iiheosc.com. This website is well-known in many different countries Worldwide. However, visitors are also curious to find out more about the legitimacy of the website.

The iiheosc: Is it a Scam? No need to worry, folks. We are open to answering any inquiries as usual. It is legal to be conscious of the accuracy and reliability of the website.

Is this website legitimate?

This is an online clothing company that caters to both men and women. It is a full-service clothes business that combines clothing design, production, and retailing. Many individuals use this website daily since they find it to be handier. But what is the best way to determine whether iiheosc.com is a trustworthy or safe website? Online buying, however, significantly increases the likelihood of being conned. And the fact that internet shopping saves so much time is another reason why a sizable number of individuals favor it.

Iiheosc Reviews may aid customers in determining if a website is legitimate or fraudulent. The information provided below will help you understand more and may calm any doubts consumers may have regarding the reliability of the iiheosc.com.

Website Registration : This website lacks a long history and is unreliable because it was just initially registered on July 18, 2022.

Registrar: iiheosc is registered through NameSilo, LLC

Trust Factor: Iiheosc appears to have a poor trust rating. The website’s trustworthiness is only 2%, which makes it possibly unreliable .

Buyer's Reviews: No reviews are available online. No online site has provided any feedback on their collection. Furthermore, the official buyers have not provided any input on their collection.

Social Media Accounts : The website includes dead links to social media .

Customer Policies : Due to their explicit declaration of their policies in the relevant section, this website has a trustworthy appearance.

Misplaced Information : The website didn’t include a phone number and provided faulty links to various social media.

Data Security: The HTTPS protocol safeguards the domain of this website, making it confidential .

Brief

Customers may shop an extensive range of fashionable men’s and women’s clothing at iiheosc.com for everyday wear and special occasions. Since everything is available there at fair prices, one may purchase from there without worrying about their budget. Given all the discounts provided, you will make financial savings. They provide the following goods:

Tops

Dress

Footwear

Pant

Jumpsuits

Coats

Leggings

Sweater

Features of iiheosc.com

The following list includes some of the website's key components. That would let the users discover more about the website's dependability and integrity, and it would help them prevent any more fraudsters.

The URL for making purchases on the site is https://www.iiheosc.com/?spm=..index.header_1.1

Email Address- service@womexn.com

Company’s Address info- Suite 10542, Balmoral Industrial Estate, Abbeylands south, Navan Meath, C15 DD72, Ireland

Phone Number – though the website had good contact detail, but they have not mentioned any contact numbers.

Customer Reviews – The website and several other internet sites do not offer any reliable reviews.

Payment Modes: Visa, Master Card, Amex.

Positive Highlights

Free shipping on USD$39

An HTTPS domain secures iiheosc.com

Company’s address is mentioned

. Negative Highlights

No social media presence

No indication of the contact number

Iiheosc Reviews

About the website’s product, we couldn’t locate any insightful reviews. Furthermore, they have no social media presence and have acknowledged the broken social media links on their website. Its low trust score and short lifespan make it less trustworthy. The readers are advised to exercise caution when accessing this website since it may be a fraud.

Online fraud has significantly risen during the past few years. Credit card scams are another topic that readers should research. Below, you can read our complete evaluation of iiheosc.com. Scroll down to see it.

Final Verdict

As we conclude, considering that iiheosc.com was registered in 2022, we can claim that this online retailer has a short lifespan. Moreover, this store's trust index is also poor, which depicts this website can't be trusted and is dubious.

On this page, buyers may also learn about PayPal scams and how to seek a refund. Additionally, consumers may think about a few safety measures to follow when making online purchases. Please check this link to know more about safety measures.

So, did you find this post to be helpful? Share your views in the comments.