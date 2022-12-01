Is Lihoby Scam Or Legit {Dec} Check Full Reviews Here!

This blog provides entire details about the shopping site and verify its worthiness to understand Is Lihoby Scam or Legit. Follow our blog to know further

Do you wish to shop your winter wears from online website? Have you noticed such website that offers amazing quality winter wears? If not, here we are to share with you all the information about the shopping site. The webpage was introduced in the United Kingdom.

Today in this article, we will focus on all the details of the shopping website and verify its credibility to understand Is Lihoby Scam or Legit.

Can Lihoby.com be a trustworthy shopping portal?

The web portal allows excellent quality products for its customers. Since this shopping site deals in online, it is essential on part of buyers to check the authenticity of the webpage before buying something:

The webpage introduced on: The introduction date of the webpage is 24/09/2022.

The official address of website: There are no details about the address of the webpage.

Ranking on Alexa: The web portal has a global alexa ranking of around #8132339.

Id of Email: lihoby@ciypkn.com

Email Account legitimacy: By following Lihoby Reviews , the webpage has given a legit email Id.

Ranking of Trust: The web portal has a bad trust rating, only 2%.

Percentage of copied content: No data about the copied content percentage is available.

Social site presence: There aren’t any logos of social platform in its website.

What is Lihoby.com?

This is a web-based shopping portal. It offers with amazing design clothes. The webpage has an excellent collection of winter clothes for both men and women. Its products include coats, Jackets, suits, bags, Pajamas, shoes, and others. Their products are present in various sizes and are of excellent quality. Since this is an online shopping portal, buyer must see Is Lihoby Scam or Legit.

Features of Lihoby.com:

The URL of Domain – Lihoby.com

The website existence – The introduction date of the webpage is 24/09/2022

The web portal expiration – The webpage will lapse on 24/09/2023.

Telephone number- No information about the telephone number of the webpage is mentioned.

The company address: There are no details about the address of the webpage

Logos of Social platform – There aren’t any logos of social platform in its website.

Details on delivery- The webpage takes 5-7 days for delivery of the order.

Web designer information- There aren’t any information about the website founder to know Is Lihoby Scam or Legit.

Free Delivery: It allows free shipping on orders above $35.

Return time gap: The webpage allows 30 days return policy.

Timing on Refund – It allows refund to buyer’s real payment method.

Exchanging service – The webpage offers exchange on its products.

Return cost– Customers will be liable to bear the return sipping freight.

Non-returnable products- Perishable goods cannot be returned.

Cancellation on Order- No details on order cancellation is mentioned.

Method of Payment – Visa, PayPal, Master Card, etc.

Advantages to knowing Is Lihoby Scam or Legit:

It offers various methods of payment for buyer’s satisfaction.

It offers return and exchange service on its orders.

It provides free delivery service on its orders.

It has mentioned its email Id for customer support.

It provides refund service to buyers.

Disadvantages of Lihoby.com:

It does not allow return on certain products.

It has not shared its contact number.

It charges return freight from customers.

It is not available on any social platforms.

It did not share any details on order cancellation procedure.

It has not given any details about the official address of the website.

Lihoby Reviews:

The web portal does not have any reviews from customers for its products in its website. In contrast, the global alexa ranking of the web portal is #8132339. At the same time, no reviews are present on social webpage and online webpage. Here buyers need to note- How to Get a Refund on Paypal, If Scammed

Summing up:

The website has very few experience in online market. The web portal has a bad trust rating . In contrast, there aren’t any reviews on online platforms and social sites. The webpage seems to be doubtful and buyers must be careful. Customers needs to also focus- Everything You Should Know About Credit card Scam

Is the information useful? Comment your thoughts

