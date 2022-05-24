Is Linenmia Scam {May} Read Full Customer Reviews Here!

In this post, we have delivered a comprehensive review of the Linenmia site for people who are looking for more information on whether Is Linenmia Scam or legit

Are you searching for a shop that sells women’s clothes? In Poland, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States, an online shop named Linenmia have gained significant prominence.

So, through this article, we will evaluate Is Linenmia Scam through a very detailed & comprehensive review of the site. Reading reviews of an online platform before surfing is important to stay safe from online scams. Now let’s get started.

Legitimacy of the Linenmia site

First, let’s look at the technical information about the online clothing seller site and discuss the site’s legitimacy factors.

Creation of Domain Date : Domain address of the site was established on 12th May 2022.

Trustworthiness : The clothing seller site has an online trust index of 1%. Additionally, the site has a poor Alexa Rank of 0%, and this crucial info must be specified and discussed again in Linenmia Reviews .

Website Age: The platform is very new as it has been only running for 12 days. Such a young website cannot be trusted.

Website Expiration Date: On 12th May 2023, the domain address of Linenmia shall expire. The domain life is also very low.

Country of origin: Not available.

Data Safety: Connection secured by SSL certificate.

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 19/100.

Threat Profile: 80/100.

Phishing Score: 80/100.

Malware Score: 63/100.

Spam Score: 30/100.

Social relations : The site has no social engagement & relations as it currently has no social media profiles. A lack of social profiles is a red flag and is an important consideration while evaluating a website’s genuineness.

Brief to check Is Linenmia Scam or Legit

Christina Te founded Linenmia, an online clothing company. Linenmia offers high-quality items. The hues of the sea, woodland, and natural scenery influenced their creations. They popularize the notion of better environmental preservation while maintaining a pleasant and independent lifestyle with Linenmia. The store includes everything from one of the most beautiful gowns to a few mix-and-match options.

After a brief overview of the site and discussion of authenticity factors, we need to discuss other factors for assessing Is Linenmia Scam or legit. Other factors are customer reviews & evaluations, characteristics & features, highlights, and more.

Features of Linenmia

In this section, we will discuss various policies, different terms, and how the online portal carries out its operations.

E-mail address: service@Linenmia.com

Address: Any information in relation to the official address or location of the online store is not mentioned on the site.

Privacy Policy and Terms: Plagiarized.

Owner’s details: N/A.

Tracking Info: Sent via email.

Social Media Links: The following mentioned info on social relations shall be a significant deciding factor for the unbiased evaluation of Is Linenmia Scam .

Shipping Policy: Standard shipping takes 7-20 days, excluding 5-10 days of order processing time. Express shipping is also available.

Delivery Cost: All orders above $69 have free delivery, whereas orders below that are charged a shipping fee. Additional charges are required for express shipping.

Cancellation: Free cancellation for upto 12 hours and a 20% fee if canceled after 12 hours.

Returns: Returns are accepted within 14 days.

Refund: Refund processed upon receipt of the returned package.

Payment Options: All key credit cards are accepted.

Positive Highlight

Free shipping over $69.

Has 14-day return terms.

Negative Highlight

Charges cancellation fee after 12 hours.

PayPal is not accepted.

The site has relatively longer shipping time.

Customer Review

There are no Linenmia Reviews, evaluations, or comments available for the Linenmia portal on the internet. Lack of reviews and transparency create suspicions on the site. To avoid scams, we suggest reading Credit Card Scams.

As the site is totally new, it has zero Alexa rank, social networking site reviews, online evaluations, and product reviews. Only a YouTube evaluation was found.

Final Verdict

After evaluating the site’s legitimacy factors, features, pros & cons, and customer review, we declare that the Linenmia site is not legit. Therefore, it is highly recommended that you stay away from the site. We highly suggest our audience learn how PayPal Scams generally work.

Was this article on Is Linenmia Scam or legit helpful?