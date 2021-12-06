Is Lole Clothing Legit {Dec} Detailed Website Review!

In this post, we have discussed the famous Lole Clothing website and Is Lole Clothing Legit or not.

As the festive season is approaching, people are looking to buy clothes. Many people in the United States are searching for websites to buy festive wear and winter wear. But are you aware that many fake websites crop up during this season?

So, to avoid such scam websites, we suggest you read this post to find out Is Lole Clothing Legit.

Legitimacy of Lole Clothing:

Please read the following points first to understand a better picture of the Lole Clothing site’s authenticity.

Creation of Domain : 15th January 2016 is the domain registration date.

Website Age: The online shopping site is 5 years, 10 months and 17 days old. Therefore, the site is quite old to trust.

Website Expiry: The domain will expire on 15th January 2022, which means the site has a long life.

Trustworthiness : The trust index of Lole Clothing is 86%. The site’s trust score is good and has a low risk.

Country of origin: The site originated in Canada, which is to be considered in Lole Clothing Reviews .

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 9/100. The site is not very suspicious.

Data Safety: Lole Clothing site data is sent using the HTTPS protocol, which is up to date.

Phishing Score: No Phishing issue found.

Domain Blacklist: Not blacklisted by any blacklist engine.

Malware Score: No malware issue found related to Lole. Thus, no malicious script or application is run by the site.

Spam Score: 1/100. The site has a very low spam score which makes the site quite genuine.

Social relations : Lole Clothing is present on all major social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter. Pinterest and YouTube.

Brief to check Is Lole Clothing Legit:

Lole Clothing sells sportswear and winter wear. They provide attractive as well as fashion-forward styles to their customers. Every piece of clothing they sell is made to be high-performing and versatile. Every item they sell is intended for the sophisticated individual who prefers to dress up.

Product category of Lole Clothing:

Women Tops

Women Bottom

Women Jackets & Coats

Women Dresses & Jumpsuits

Women Accessories

Men T-shirts

Men Bottoms

Men Jackets & Vests

Features of Lole Clothing:

Buy products at : https://www.lolelife.com/en-eu

E-mail address: No email address mentioned, but Lole Clothing has its customer service where customers can write their queries and Lole Clothing Reviews .

Address: 4075 Saint-Denis Montreal, Quebec H2W2M7, Canada

Contact details: +1 800-360-6724

Privacy Policy : No plagiarism is found in their privacy policy.

Owner’s details: Important information about the site’s owner is hidden.

Conditions of Use: The term of use mentioned on the website is plagiarized.

Shipping: The site provides free shipping on orders over $99.

Delivery policy: Lole Clothing delivers orders in 24 hrs for orders placed from Monday to Thursday. While orders placed before 12:00 pm EST on Friday are delivered the same day and orders placed after that are delivered on Monday. This point is to be considered for assessing Is Lole Clothing Legit .

Tracking of products: Every customer receives a tracking number through email to track their orders.

Cancellation and Returns: There is no cancellation policy, and orders once placed at the Lole website cannot be cancelled. Lole Clothing provides a free return policy. Lole customers can return the products within 90 days of delivery.

Refund: As per the refund policy mentioned on the Lole website, customers will get their refund as soon as their product return reaches the Lole Clothing warehouse. Also, customers will receive an email upon release of their money refund.

Payment mode: Payment methods available on Lole are crucial to consider when determining Is Lole Clothing Legit . Lole accepts all major credit cards: Visa, American Express and Mastercard. Also, the site accepts Visa Debit, Paypal, Apple Pay Diners Club, Shopify Pay and JCB.

Positive Highlights

The Lole website provides a massive range of products.

The site’s catalogue is very organized.

Lole accepts all primary payment methods

The site is quite old and also has a large social media following.

Negative Highlights

The Lole website has no cancellation policy.

Customer reviews on Lole Clothing:

There are good reviews on Amazon about Lole Clothing. Also, there are some great reviews on Lole on Facebook, on the official website and people love their products. But for safety, you must check PayPal Scam details.

Conclusion

To determine Is Lole Clothing Legit, we need first to consider its 86% trust score. Secondly, the site has a substantial social media following and great reviews all over the internet. Therefore Lole Clothing is Legit. Visit the Lole website to purchase products.

Though Lole Clothing is legit, you should know about Credit Card Scams as the site include this payment method.

Was this post on Lole Clothing helpful to you? Comment, your experience with Lole Clothing.