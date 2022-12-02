Is Luckinwish Scam Or Legit {Dec} Read Reviews Here

Is Luckinwish Scam or Legit? This post will show you some honest information on the Luckinwish website. So, kindly read it here.

Have you ever heard about the Luckinwish store? What does the Luckinwish website sell? People in the United Kingdom and Ireland are searching for this website and its policies. But, you should know about its permissibility. So, Is Luckinwish Scam or Legit? We have shared some fruitful and valuable details that describe the legitimacy of the Luckinwish site. So, kindly read everything about Luckinwish here.

Read Legitimacy of Luckinwish store!

Trust Factor: The Luckinwish site got a good trust rate. We found an 86 percent count which is good.

Registrar: TUCOWS Inc t/a TUCOWS [Tag = TUCOWS-CA] is the registrar of the Luckinwish.

Expiry Date : June 18, 2023, is the expiry date of the Luckinwish store.

Creation Date: June 18, 2020, is the foundation date of the Luckinwish store. The online site seems to be reliable as it got two and a half years of continuance.

Purchaser’s Feedback : There are negative Luckinwish Reviews available on the online review platforms. The official store does not have any feedback.

Data Security: We have checked that the Luckinwish website uses HTTPS protocol. It ensures safe transfer of data.

Social Availability: The Luckinwish website got available on Facebook with some negative reviews. So, we should not trust the website.

Missed Information: We have not got telephone details. However, the email and location details are available.

Overview of Luckinwish Store!

The Luckinwish store got some utility stuff. They sell fashion products, kitchen-related stuff, and many more.

Mini Hair Curler

Memorial Ornament

Wall Hanging Hooks

Adhesive Eyelashes

Flower Earrings

Easy shoelaces

Drilling Tools

Specifications as per Is Luckinwish Scam or Legit!

URL: https://www.luckinwish.co.uk/

Email Id: customer@luckinwish.co.uk

Location Details: Tai Yau Street, Plaza No. 3, Axgrand, KL 3202, San Po Kong

Phone Number: It is unavailable

Various negative reviews are seen on online review sites and social media pages.

Return Policy: The users can file a return request within 14 days.

Payment Options: Amex, Discover, JCB, PayPal, Klarna, etc.

Shipment Policy: The shop takes 14 to 30 days to deliver the products.

Positive Points

The email and location information is available.

Negative Points

Negative feedback is available on online sites.

Social media pages are present with negative opinions.

Luckinwish Reviews

The website may seem attractive but it got some negative reviews on multiple online review sites. It got around 1.6/5 on an online site and the customers shared hateful comments and did not recommend other users to buy anything from this website. Moreover, the website is present on Facebook. On Facebook, it got 1.1/5 ratings. Around 4477 people liked their Facebook page. But, Facebook users also gave negative reviews and written on their page that nobody should order from this website. So, all factors suggest that shoppers should not shop from the website. So, Is Luckinwish Scam or Legit? It is not a trustworthy website. The shoppers are requested to check some ways to avoid Credit Card Scammers.

Final Summary

Summarizing this post here, we have provided every detail on the authenticity of the Luckinwish store. We found that it got a good lifespan and trust score. Still, we do not recommend it because of other negative factors. The shoppers should also go through another site to know about Eyelash Extension . We have shared some valuable methods to avoid PayPal Scammers.

