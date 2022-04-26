Is Lungi Us Scam {April} Read Honest Reviews Here!

Read the article to confirm your doubts regarding Is Lungi Us Scam if you are eager to learn about the site’s validity.

Do you like browsing new shopping platforms on the internet? Then you may be interested in the Lungi Us store, so let’s get into this article. Today, we will expose one ecommerce platform that deals in high-fashioned clothing where customers will find only the best quality clothing.

The website was established in the United States and delivered throughout the world. Moreover, multiple platforms are available on the internet that deal with the same line of products, but you cannot trust all the available sites since the internet is loaded with scam stores. Similarly, many people are finding Is Lungi Us Scam?

Is Lungi Us legit?

Under this segment, we have mentioned some facts about the website that will help shoppers confirm the website’s authenticity. Hence, customers can easily judge the site’s validity with the available data. Besides that, these days, many online scam sites are existed on the internet with a clear motive to trick innocent buyers and steal their money.

In the below pointers, we have mentioned all the information required to evaluate before associating with this site.

Domain name creation date-The site’s domain name is less than six months old since its creation date was 19/04/2022.

Customer feedback- No Lungi Us Reviews are mentioned on the website, nor is any feedback discovered from the online portals.

Social media icons- The site lacks to provide information related to the social media pages link.

Alexa rank- The site has obtained 6138836 Alexa rank.

Domain termination date- The site’s domain name will terminate after one year, on 19/04/2023.

The trust index score- This website is fit for experienced users only since it has gained a 1% trust score.

Website’s content- The content and the entire interiors are copied.

Company address validity- The mentioned location is misleading.

Discount offers- No discounts and offers are available.

Consequently, under this Is Lungi Us Scam post, we have provided all the legit facts that will prove the legitimacy of the portal, so stay tuned in these reviews.

What is Lungi Us?

The information published under the site’s “About Us” page states that Lungi Us is the online clothing site that allows high-quality t-shirts to sell under its name. The site gathers up its collection from well-known designers and gives shoppers various options. In addition, on the website, custom t-shirts are also available where customers are allowed to select the color, design, and style.

Besides that, on the site’s home page, only a single black color t-shirt is available, and the entire page is found empty. Thus, shoppers must check Is Lungi Us Scam or not before taking any step forward.

Specifications

Domain establishment date-19/04/2022

Products- Printed T-shirts

Purchase return and exchange- Takes up 30 business days

Payment method- Paypal

Estimated delivery period- Transit time is 3-8 working days for the U.S.

Contact number- +1 908-532-3187 ‬

Social media connection- Unavailable

Refund policy- Takes some time (mentioned under the policy page)

Email address- support@lungi.us

Newsletter- Not provided

Transportation fee- No information is available

Address – 343 Cranbury Half Acre Road, Cranbury, New Jersey 08512, United States

Website URL- https://lungi.us

Indeed, the website claims to provide custom products, but we are unsure about Is Lungi Us Scam.

Advantages of this e-store

The site’s FAQs carry relevant details.

The site’s privacy policy page contains legal points.

Drawbacks of shopping from this site

The site is a potential fraud since many scam portals share the same interface, and the product image is also copied from the other portals.

The absence of social media links makes this site suspicious.

No customer feedbacks are available on the website.

Customer’s Lungi Us Reviews

The investigation discovered that the site is extremely new, and there is no notable information available anywhere. Moreover, the designers have also not provided any separate page for reviews. Hence, no remarks are available. Read here how to get your money back via paypal if you need your lost payment back.

Thoughts in the end

Hence after analyzing all the factors, we have summed up some information regarding this clothing website. Similarly, in the R&D, we found that the website is a potential fraud if we consider the available data.

But still, we suggest shoppers investigate further in this Is Lungi Us Scam post before reaching any conclusion since the website is recently established, so it’s unfair to declare its validity. Find it here if you want to recover your payment via credit card. Points to prevent fraud read and beware.

Do you want to share your opinions with us? Then post them below.