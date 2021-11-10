Is Lylas Dream Bakery com Legit (Nov 2021) Read Reviews!

The article will tell you the story of a little girls’ struggle, and the answers of Is Lylas Dream Bakery com Legit can enable you to help her in her fight.

Do you agree that the sweet treats are just for kids? We don’t. There cannot be any age limit to have cookies. Anytime, anywhere, anyone can enjoy a good cookie. And if you also think alike, you may consider a new place for trying out a new cookie.

Lyla’s Dream Bakery in the United States is a place where you can find a cookie with a cause. But Is Lylas Dream Bakery com Legit is the question that first comes to our mind.

Reliability of the Bakery

This website is a charity website, and there is also a donation option available. But it is the right of the donor to know whether his donation is going for the right use or not, and for that, it is vital to know the site’s legitimacy.

Registration Details: No data

Trust Index: 1%

Age of Domain: Not known

Owner’s Details: A little girl named Lyla owns the bakery

Payment’s Options: Various options are available for payment

Reviews: There is no Lylas Dream Bakery com Reviews

Address Legality: No address is given

Contact Details: There is no direct way to contact

Social Media Accounts: Lyla’s Dream Bakery project is associated with the official Instagram page of Dream Machine. However, social media icons are not present on the portal.

Content Plagiarism: The amount is very insignificant

Though the website is missing many details, its social media associations and responses show it to be a legit one.

All About The Bakery

The website is powered by Dream Machine Foundation, a non-profitable organization. The website has just been launched, and they currently sell only a single type of cookie, which comes in two sizes of boxes. Our research about Is Lylas Dream Bakery com Legit revealed that a little girl of only 10 yrs age runs this bakery business.

This charity website also has an option for donating as little Layla is suffering from a rare and tough disease called CRPS. She hopes to raise enough funds to treat her disease and achieve her goal of becoming a great baker. The price here may seem quite high for cookies, but it’s not too much for a kid’s life.

Specific Details

Buy Cookies here: https://lylasdreambakery.com/

Phone Number: There is no phone number

Email Id: No email id is found

Lylas Dream Bakery com Reviews : The product and service of the site have no review

Portal Category: E-commerce portal for buying cookies

Order Type: Pre-sale

Shipping Policy: Items will be delivered for Christmas

Shipping Methods: Standard and Express shipping is available

Shipping Range: Delivery is only provided in the USA and Canada

Shipping Charges: Variable as per shipping chosen method

Payment Details: Various methods are available for making the payment

Payment modes- AMEX, Apple Pay, DISCOVER, GPay, MasterCard, VISA, PayPal.

Return Policy: Not applicable

Order Cancellation: Nothing is stated

Social Activity: The site can be seen on Instagram

Is Lylas Dream Bakery com Legit for the Advantages?

Various payment modes are available

Two types of shipping methods are present

The cause and site has a great response on the social media

Item can be ordered in advance as pre-sale is going on

Cookies are available in two different sized boxes

Disadvantages

Worldwide delivery is not provided

No direct contact detail is given

The cookies are expensive

Customers’ Reaction

The website has just been launched, and presently, the cookie is in a pre-sale state. Hence it is not possible to find any review at this moment. The details of Is Lylas Dream Bakery com Legit show that the cause of this website has received great support on social media.

Verdict

