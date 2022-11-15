Is Maciers com Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Detailed Reviews

You can consider the details mentioned in the article and check whether it Is Maciers com Scam or Legit and make your decision.

Would you like to enhance your look this Christmas by wearing trendy dresses? A newly developed shopping domain has been introduced at the online shopping place. Here you can explore a wide range of winter clothes that will be perfect for carrying this Christmas.

This shopping domain has been registered in the United Kingdom, and people are frequently using this domain. But still, they are in doubt that Is Maciers com Scam or Legit. So, to study the domain, all the vital details to check its legitimacy.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Required data to check the legitimacy of the domain!

The shopping domain was registered on 24/10/2022.

The expiration date of the shopping domain is 24/10/2023.

It is not disclosing the name of its owner.

It is not getting any position.

Shoppers are unable to find phishing and threat scores.

The trust score is 2%.

Shoppers found that this domain leads to a poor trust index.

We found all the leading social media sites’ logos on their home-page but clicking on that, they are redirecting to their id.

According to Maciers com Reviews , shoppers are unable to get opinions from shoppers of the domain.

The shopping domain carries all the important policies through distinct pages.

It possesses valid HTTPS encryption that protects the client’s personal information.

Know About Maciers!

This website is an online clothes-selling platform. Here, shoppers can find something for every age group, both men and women. You can buy various clothes including winter coats, women’s dresses, bottoms, pants and so on.

The store is dedicated to offering the finest quality clothes to its clients with an affordable range of products.

To study its vital parameter, Is Maciers com Scam or Legit?

The online domain URL is- https://maciers.com/

The E-mail id to communicate is maciers@clothescl.com

We did not find its contact number to talk to executives on its contact details.

The current address is- Balmoral industrial estate, c15 dd72, suite 10542, Navan Meath, Abbeylands, Ireland.

The payment options are Visa, JCB, American Express, Master Card, Discover, etc.

You can go through each policy on individual pages.

Advantages-

Shoppers can use all the policies regarding returns, refunds, cancellations, etc., in favor of their benefit.

Easy and simple-to-use modes of payment are available.

Buyers find out a valid official address.

Disadvantages to find- Is Maciers com Scam or Legit

The online domain is not disclosing the name of its proprietor.

The online domain lacks a contact number.

Focused on Customer Reviews-

The online portal is known as the busy winter clothing niche and joined the online selling platform a few days ago. It lacks promotional strategy on social media leading sites.

That’s why shoppers did not get a single comment from their shoppers. However, to gain its client’s trust, it needs to post clients’ comments. Also, get detailed on- know safety tips against Credit Card Scams.

Summing-Up-

In our research to know Is Maciers com Scam or Legit, we found that it possesses a horrible trust count and does not contain much essential data. That’s why the online domain seems suspicious.

Moreover, check the safeguarding methods against PayPal scams. Would you like to invest in this domain? Please comment below.