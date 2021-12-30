Is Macyshome.Shop Legit {Dec} Check The Full Review!

We bring you exclusive information about a website selling home improvement items. Please read about Is Macyshome.shop Legit in this article.

Are you interested in purchasing home improvement products to decorate your garden? How about buying pet supplies for comforting your pets? Do you wish to buy car accessories to make your car special? Are you looking for health care supplies and fashionable clothing online in Australia and the United States?

Macyshome.shop is a newly launched commercial website that supplies such products. But, before making a transaction on Macyshome.shop, we scrutinized the website information for you to decide Is Macyshome.shop Legit?

Is Macyshome Legitimate?

Macyshome.shop Creation : 14th September 2021at 10:06:06 AM.

Macyshome.shop Expiry: 14th September 2021at 11:59:59 PM.

Macyshome.shop Age: 3 months and 16 days old.

Trust Index : Macyshome.shop gets a 1% trust rank, considered terrible.

Alexa ranking: Macyshome.shop reached 1,063,069 ranks on Alexa, considered a poor rank.

Place of origin: China, a high-risk country, is the COO for Macyshome.shop.

Status of Blacklisting: Macyshome.shop is not blacklisted.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: Macyshome.shop got a 26/100 as suspicion score. It is a negative sign.

Phishing Score: a negative sign as Macyshome.shop scored 11/100.

Threat Profile: Macyshome.shop Reviews ascertained a score of 36/100, which is a negative sign.

Spam Score: a positive sign as Macyshome.shop scored 2/100.

Malware Score: a negative sign as Macyshome.shop scored 36/100.

Connection Security: Macyshome.shop sends data on a valid HTTPS protocol.

Contact person: specific contact person was not provided on Macyshome.shop.

Social relations: Macyshome.shop is NOT present on any social media platforms.

Owner’s contact: The contact information about the owner of Macyshome.shop is hidden.

Brief:

Macyshome.shop sells home improvement items online. The Macyshome.shop did not provide information about their road map and aims according to the review of Is Macyshome.shop Legit. Some of the best selling items are:

Double-Sided Non-Slip Fixing Sticker

Solution Welding Flux-Cored Rods

Reusable Jar Bags

At first glance of Macyshome.shop, we understand that it replicates famous online brand macys.com which also supplies home improvement products. Macys.com is also famous as Macy’s Home Store. Its name was taken undue advantage to create Macyshome.shop.

Features:

Buy home improvement products at: https://www.macyshome.shop.

Social media Links: Not Provided on Macyshome.shop.

Price: begins from as low as $7.99.

Physical Address: 3444-354 Gary inn Rd, London, England, WCIX-8BP.

Terms and Conditions: provided but, plagiarism was spotted. Is Macyshome.shop Legit ?

Customer Reviews and blogs: not featured.

Privacy policy: provided, but plagiarism was spotted.

Phone number: 442081233186.

Store locator: Physical store is not present for Macyshome.shop.

Delivery: The home improvement products are delivered within 7 to 14 days.

Shipping: There is a processing time of 10 to 15 days on Macyshome.shop. Macyshome.shop ships to 34 countries.

Tracking: Tracking policy is not mentioned on Macyshome.shop.

Return Policy: There is a fourteen days return window. The client needs to take care of return shipment charges.

Refunds: If the product qualifies for a refund, the refund amount will be sent to the original payment mode within a few days. This is considered to check Is Macyshome.shop Legit?

Email address: info@macyshome.shop.

Mode of Payment: In USD, VISA, Amex and many more.

Newsletters: email can be updated to receive newsletters from Macyshome.shop.

Owner’s details: The owner of Macyshome.shop is unknown.

Pros:

Free shipment is offered on Macyshome.shop for orders above $39.90

Each product comes with special promotional discounts and extra savings on purchasing more quantity

A wide range of payment methods are offered in 21 different currencies

Full product descriptions, image illustrations and video demos on Macyshome.shop

Cons:

Poor website design with no searching, sorting and filtration options

Incomplete information on policies and timelines on Macyshome.shop

The physical address provided does not correspond to Macyshome.shop establishment

Customers Macyshome.shop Reviews:

A video review on YouTube shows that Macyshome.shop is potentially a scam. Two website reviews of Macyshome.shop also suggest that Macyshome.shop is not legitimate. On Macyshome.shop, on the internet and social media sites, there was no feedback, rating or reviews.

Please know about PayPal Swindles before making a payment as Macyshome.shop authorizes PayPal transactions. Macyshome.shop has a poor Alexa ranking of 1,063,069.

Conclusion:

Macyshome.shop is not a legitimate website as most of its content is stolen from several sites. It is not a secure website as it originates from a high-risk country and scores high on suspicion profiles. It answers Is Macyshome.shop Legit. Macyshome.shop is newly launched and expires within a year. Macyshome.shop has a poor Alexa Score. We do not recommend Macyshome.shop and suggest you read about Credit Card Swindles.

