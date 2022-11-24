Is Macysquote Scam Or Legit {Nov} Check Reviews Here

This article shares complete details about the shopping portal and its products to know Is Macysquote Scam or Legit. Follow our blog for the latest updates.

Have you been looking for the latest electronic gadgets in the online store? Need help finding your desired devices in an online shopping portal? If yes, this website is what you need to follow. It has a vast collection of exceptional electronic items. This web portal was developed in the United States.

Today in this blog, we will focus on all the details about shopping sites and their legitimacy to find out Is Macysquote Scam or Legit. Follow the blog below to know more.

Can Macysquote.com be a legit webpage?

Customers need to check the website’s authenticity by going through every detail of the web portal. The given below details will help to understand the legitimacy of the shopping site:

The start of the domain: The web portal was created on 11/08/2022.

Original address of website: 464 east 159th street, 2A, Bronx, NY 10451, US

Alexa rank: The website has an Alexa ranking of around #9038149.

Account on Email: service@chatcss.com

Email id legitimacy: Under Macysquote Reviews , it has shared a valid email address.

Rate of Trust: The trust rate of the website is horrible, only 1%

Duplicate content rate: The rate of copied content on the website is around 11%.

Social site presence: There are logos on Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, etc.

What is Macysquote.com?

This is a web-based shopping portal. This web portal deals in numerous electronic gadgets and other items such as tiers, Mobility scooters, Amazon Echo Dot, Guitar, Mower, and a lot more. The qualities of all its products are excellent and beautifully designed. However, it is important to know Is Macysquote Scam or Legit before buying anything.

Specifications of Macysquote.com:

The Domain’s URL – Macysquote.com

The web portal start date – The web portal was created on 11/08/2022.

The expiration of the webpage – The web portal will expire on 11/08/2023.

Phone call- +19175578206 is the number to contact them.

Webpage address – 464 east 159th street, 2A, Bronx, NY 10451, United States

Logos of Social site – There are logos of Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, etc.

Shipping time taken- It takes 5-8 days to deliver the order.

Web designer name- No details about the web designer of the website is mentioned to know Is Macysquote Scam or Legit .

Free shipping service: It allows free shipping on all its orders.

Policy on Return: The web portal offers 30 days of return service.

Refund service – It provides the entire refund amount to the customer’s original mode of payment.

Order exchanged– It allows exchange on all its orders.

Return charges– No details on return shipping costs are available on its webpage.

Discount offered- It allows a 50% discount on special offers.

Ways to cancel Order- There is no information on Order cancellation.

Payment Method – Master Card, Visa, PayPal, etc

Advantages to knowing Is Macysquote Scam or Legit:

It is available on numerous social platforms.

It has mentioned its contact number for better customer support.

It has given various options for making payments.

It allows free delivery service on its orders.

It has mentioned its company location, which is required.

It has provided its email address for customer service.

It enables easy return and exchange service.

It enables refund service on its orders.

Disadvantages of Macysquote.com:

It has not shared the name of its web designer.

It has not mentioned any order cancellation service.

Macysquote Reviews:

The web portal does not contain any customer reviews for its products. The Alexa global rank of the website is ##9038149. The webpage is available on social sites, but no reviews are available on social platforms and online websites.

Summing up:

The webpage has less experience in the online market. Furthermore, the webpage has a bad Trust Rate. The web portal has no reviews on the online site and social platforms. Moreover, this webpage seems doubtful, and customers should be careful about such sites.

Is Macysquote Scam or Legit: FAQ-

Q1. When was Macysquote.com registered?

Answer: 11/08/2022

Q2. When will Macysquote.com lapse?

Answer: 11/08/2023.

Q3. What is the Alexa rank of Macysquote.com?

Answer: #9038149

Q4. What products does Macysquote.com offer?

Answer: Electronic products

Q5. What is the trust score of Macysquote.com?

Answer: 1%

Q6. How much time does Macysquote.com offer for return?

Answer: 30 days

Q7. How much time does Macysquote.com take to deliver the order?

Answer: 5-8 days