Is Matmaery Scam or Legit {Dec 2022} Get Honest Reviews!

This website has been registered in the United Kingdom, and people use this portal. Here we need to know Is Matmaery Scam or Legit. Therefore, we will discuss its facts to check its authenticity and worthiness as an online shopping website.

Is Matmaery.com a reliable website?

This website is only 11 days old and launched on 5th December 2022.

The website will be going to end on 5th December 2023.

This website possesses a terrible trust count that is 1%.

This portal does not contain social media icons on its login page.

The store has all important policies in favor of shoppers.

The website lacks Alexa ranking.

The trust index is poor.

Threat and phishing scores collectively did not find out.

The malware score is also missing.

On the website home page, we get Matmaery Reviews from its customer

A valid SSL certificate is possessed by the store.

To get the client’s trust, it needs to add the name of its owner.

What is Matmaery.com?

The store sells a variety of clothes for both men and women. It sells jackets, woolen dresses, hoodies, knitted hoodies, casual dresses, plus-size shirts, men’s sweater cardigans, denim jackets, tops, leather bags, and other accessories.

By visiting the store, you can see the offers on products. It is a product you can make shop for your Christmas celebration at an affordable cost. Here you will get the latest designer clothes.

Specification of Matmaery.com to know Is Matmaery Scam or Legit!

The web address of the website is- https://matmaery.com/

E-mail address- matmaery@zvahuu.com .

Contact number- Not found

Company name- FADEL-BEATTY LIMITED

Registered address- SUITE 10540, BALMORAL INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, ABBEYLANDS, NAVAN MEATH, C15 DD72, IRELAND

Shipping period- Exact days of shipping are not mentioned.

Free shipping- It offers free shipping on orders above $40.

Return Policy- The store contains a 30-days return policy.

Refund Policy- Certain number of days need to deposit your refund.

Cancellation- Before shipping, you can cancel your order.

Restocking fees- No restocking fees are to be charged to consumers

Modes of payment: – JCB, Discover, PayPal, Visa, Master Card, etc.

Pros of the website to get detail on whether it Is Matmaery Scam or Legit!

Buyers can go with a variety of options in clothes.

All the essential policies we found in the store.

A valid physical address of the store we found.

There is a valid company name mentioned.

We get feedback from clients on the website itself.

Privacy details of the client secured by valid SSL encryption.

Cons of the website-

There is no contact number mentioned.

It lacks in Alexa ranking.

The portal is hiding the name of its owner.

It is a too-young online site.

The trust score is terrible.

Focused on Matmaery Reviews –

The website comes under the clothing industry but lacks a web page on social sites. So, here it lacks reviews. But on the site, we found few positive reviews, like clients happy with its product quality.

They are also happy with the prices of the product.

The Final Verdict-

The trust count is the poor and too-young domain. However, we found some positive feedback, but we are not sure about its authenticity because it does not contain many important details.

Do you find this portal a legit one? Please comment. Read on How to Get a Full Refund on a Credit Card If Scammed!

Is Matmaery Scam or Legit-FAQs-

Q1. What is the shipping cost offered by the website?

Ans. It varies as per the number of orders.

Q2. Does it offer worldwide delivery?

Ans. From any corner of the world, you can purchase from this portal.

Q3. What kind of modes of payment are offered by it?

Ans. It offers easy-to-access and is valid all over the world modes of payments.

Q4. Can you cancel your order?

Ans. Before shipping, you can cancel your order and get a full refund.

Q5. Does it offer an exchange policy?

Ans. No, we did not find any details about it.

Q6. Is Matmaery Scam or Legit an approved online shopping site?

Ans. It needs more study to get the actual reality of the website.

Q7. Is there any non-returnable product?

Ans. No.