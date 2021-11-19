Is Meludick Legit (Nov 2021) Read Authentic Reviews!

Do you want to know Is Meludick Legit? The write-up shares info about the site offering kitchen cleaning tools. Then scroll down to learn its legitimacy.

Are you looking for a customized collection of your interest and sport? If so, then this post is only for you.

Around the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, People are searching for Meludick.com legitimacy. Before you choose to order online, users should first learn about the website’s reputation. The emergence of fraud websites has complicated problems, yet you can constantly visit here to know about an online purchasing portal. So, let’s know Is Meludick Legit or not.

Is Meludick.com a Legit Site?

It is critical to determine if a webpage is legitimate or a fraud. We are constantly looking for a site that offers the best offers at the most reasonable pricing. We may quickly learn a site by reviewing a few of the validity elements. Here also, we have listed some checkpoints below.

Domain Age –The Portal was established on 22-05-2021, specifying that the site is approximately six months old.

Trust Index Score – This webpage has a trust score only of 1%, which is extremely low.

Alexa Rank – This site has no Alexa global ranking, implying that it is not active.

Consumer feedback: There are no Meludick Reviews for this site on any social sites.

Content Uniqueness – The majority of the information on this webpage got taken from other websites.

Consumer policies – The website shows all of the vital customer guidelines like return and refund.

Social media icons Presence: There are no links to any social media sites, including FB, Linkedin.

Owner Data: no data about the owner is accessible online.

Irrational offers – The Portal has several offers, along with a Christmas sale with discounts of up to 50%.

Based on this information, the Portal seems suspicious, but we can’t conclude anything without checking the site reviews. So, let’s know Is Meludick Legit or not in-depth.

What is Meludick.com?

Meludick.com is an online store that provides unique, high-quality home goods at reasonable costs. You may acquire household and kitchen tools, as well as other handy equipment. Also, the Christmas sale is going on the site, which is up to 50% off.

Even though this Portal is minimalistic and lacks a nice look and style, all of the goods displayed have remarkably basic functions. Most of the products on sale have extensive details.

On the webpage, there is an overview of the products as well as various uses. Is Meludick Legit? Let’s see what happens.

Specifications of Meludick.com:

Domain Creation Date – 22-05-2021

Portal URL- https://www.meludick.com

Product Types – Kitchen and cleaning tools

Email Account – meludick@gmail.com

Company Location – Gray’s Inn Road, London, England

Mobile Numer – 442081233186

Payment Methods – VISA, Paypal, MasterCard

Return Rule – Within 14 days of purchasing

Refund Guideline – Around 3-7 workdays

Exchange Policy – Unavailable

Shipping Guideline – Available

Social Media Symbols – Absent

We must double-check everything because the firm has not provided any detailed information on its website. All of the specs listed above get obtained from Meludick Reviews.

Pros of buying from Meludick.com

Everything is well-explained.

There are many payment alternatives available.

Email account, mailing address, and phone number are all available.

All of the police officers are there, along with thorough information.

Cons of buying from Meludick.com

This Portal has a low level of trust score.

The site’s terrible user interface

On the webpage, there seem to be no testimonials.

The webpage is pretty generic and does not have a distinct theme.

On any social media site, there are no profiles of the Portal.

Customer Feedback on Is Meludick Legit?

User reviews are the most significant factor in determining whether or not a website is credible. If a site somehow doesn’t display user feedback, it could be considered a fraudulent site since it conceals things.

We should take precautions when buying products from sites that lack consumer reviews. Following a thorough investigation, we discovered no comments on the web or social media platforms. Click here to know How to Get a Refund on PayPal If Scammed?

Final Verdict

We found that the site named Meludick offering kitchenware is untrustworthy because there is very little data accessible and no user reviews. Is Meludick Legit? It is preferable to use a different website instead of this one. Read here to learn how to Get Your Money Back From Scammers.

Is this article helpful to you? Then comment down.