Is Memoryme Legit (Jan 2022) Get Authentic Reviews!

The answers of Is Memoryme Legit or not are all explained in this article, and it will help you to understand the true characteristics of this website.

Who doesn’t live gifts? We all do, right? A perfect gift has the power to bring a smile to a person’s face, and that is a very big deal in today’s world. A beautiful gift can keep a person close to your memory even when away from you.

Memory Me is completely based on this notion, and currently, it is setting its feet firm in countries like Canada and Poland. But the most important question is – Is Memoryme Legit to serve the customers?

Association With a Scam

While looking for the reliability of the website, we came across the following data, which is very helpful to determine the truth.

Registration Data: The domain was registered on 13-11-2021

Owners’ Name: The website belongs to Mexong Ltd.

Website’s Age: 2 months only

Payment Details: Credit card and PayPal payments are accepted

Address Authenticity: The address can be found in the Google Maps

Contact Details: Email is the sole way to contact

Rank: The site has the 1,297,218th rank in Alexa

Customers’ Reviews: We were not able to find any Memoryme Reviews

Clarity of Policies: Policies are unclear

Website’s Trust Index: 1% trust score is very poor

Amount of Duplicity: The amount of plagiarism is moderate

Social Activity: The website has no official account on social media

After seeing the details, it becomes hard to trust the site as it does not seem to have a legit base.

About Memory Me

The website is an online jewelry store that specializes in fine jewelry. Its collection contains earrings, chains, necklaces, and rings, but the prices are pretty high here. However, while searching for the answers of Is Memoryme Legit or not, we found that the site mentioned Mexong Ltd. as its owner.

The products found on this shopping portal have interesting designs and are versatile as these can be used for various occasions. The store sells jewelry for both men and women.

Specific Details of the Website

Link Address: https://memoryme.co/

Company Address: Crown House, 27 Old Gloucester Street, London, WC1N 3AX

Office Hours: Monday to Friday 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Email Address: support@memoryme.co

Phone Number: The site does not provide any contact number

Area Served: The e-commerce portal delivers to all corners of the world.

Memoryme Reviews : No reviews are available on the internet

Shipping Methods: Standard method and insured method are followed here for shipping orders.

Shipping Costs: Varied as per shipping mode and quantity of items ordered

Cancellation Policy: Order cancellations are allowed before 12 Am

Available Modes for Payment: PayPal and credit card

Return Policy: Free return is available up to 30 days from the date of delivery

Return Period: Not mentioned

Restocking Fees: No data is available about it

Return Shipping Charges: The site has no mention of it

Exchange Conditions: Nothing is found in this regard, thus arising suspicion about Is Memoryme Legit ?

Refund Details: Products returned after 30 days will be eligible for partial refund only

Social Media Presence: The site has no presence on social media

What Are the Pros?

Varied and interesting designs are found here

The website ships worldwide

There are stocks for both men and women

What Are the Cons?

No free shipping option is offered

The ultimate return period is not mentioned

Many of the policy details are missing on the page

Products are expensive

Only two modes are available for making payments

NO phone number is provided for a quick contact

Is Memoryme Legit – What Are the Buyers’ Opinion?

Since online shopping is a virtual experience, the comments of other buyers are the only way to understand the quality of thejewelry offered. Moreover, it is the most reliable source to ensure the website’s legitimacy.

Unfortunately, the particular website we are talking about holds no reviews from any customers. Hence, you should learn How to Get a Refund on PayPal, If Scammed, to protect yourself if needed. The website’s absence on social media made it harder to look for reviews. Neither the official website nor the internet is able to give us an idea about the customers’ thoughts.

Conclusion

Is Memoryme Legit or not has only one answer depending on the details found about the site, and that is ‘No.’ Its’ several aspects make it look very suspicious. So, our advice is that you avoid that site to save yourself from being a Victim of Credit Card Fraud. Feel free to share your suggestions for us in the comments.