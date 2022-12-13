Is Mobyea Scam or Legit {Dec 2022} Detailed Reviews!

Please read the blog to know whether it Is Mobyea Scam or Legit so that the customers can be well aware of the website’s authenticity before shopping.

Are you curious about doing some Christmas Eve shopping? But not sure about the authenticity of any website.Want the genuine details of an online portal that offers a variety of products? Curious about where to do your Christmas shopping?

The Mobyea.com online store is here, which offers different featured products. Know the complete reliability of the website here. So why are you waiting? Hurry up and grab the details of this United States–originated website. Read this blog on Mobyea.com to know if Is Mobyea Scam or Legit.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Check whether Mobyea.com is a Legit website or not!

Domain Date- The registration date for this website is 15/11/22, which is less than a month old.

Domain Expiry Date- The domain date will expire next year, which is 15/11/23.

Owner’s Info- The owner’s information on the website is currently unspecified.

Trust Score- This website has received only a 1% trust score out of 100.

Trust Index- The website only has a 26.3 trust index rate out of 100.

Website Popularity- The website’s popularity is quite poor as per the authentic sources.

Social Media Presence- Broken links for its Facebook page are available on the website.

Mobyea Reviews – Poor reviews of the customers are available on its Facebook page.

HTTPS connection details- The website uses valid and secured https connection.

Phishing Score- It’s 67/100 provided by an authentic platform.

Malware Score- It’s quite terrible, i.e., 49/100.

Blacklist Detention- The blacklist engine has not detected the website.

Suspicious website- Gained 24/100 score through an authentic platform.

Based on its legitimacy points, the website looks completely suspicious or a scam online shopping site.

Details on the Mobyea website!

The website offers a wide range of products to its customers. Thus, one can scroll through the website to know Is Mobyea Scam or Legit. The website’s popular category offers the following products as follows:-

Golf Set.

Sculptures.

Bags.

Blankets.

Many more decorative items.

Check the Current offers!

The Mobyea site is offering free shipping for orders over $58. The website offers approximately 48%off on a game set or purchases two products for free shipping.

Specifications

URL Link- https://www.mobyea.com/ .

Email id- support@mobyea.com .

Contact Number- 639494380025.

Contact Address- Not mentioned on the website.

Processing Time- 3-5 business days.

Shipping & Delivery details- This timing is specified based on the region and country.

Return-7 days.

Refund-Time not specified.

Exchange- 7 days.

Payment Method- Only PayPal.

Pros to know: Is Mobyea Scam or Legit?

The site offers a huge range of products, making shopping from a single website much easier.

The Email id provided matches the domain name, which is a good sign.

Customer reviews are available on the website.

Discounts are offered on the website to attract buyers.

Contact no. is provided on the website.

Check The Disadvantages!

The website has got poor reviews on its Facebook profile.

The exact refund time on the website is not specified.

The owner’s details are missing from the website.

A broken social media link is provided on the website.

The registered address is not provided.

Appropriate Mobyea Reviews!

Customer reviews are essential, and here we have found a few customer reviews on its Facebook profile which denote the website as a scam site, and it’s better to avoid shopping from the site.

Also, to Get Your Money-Back From Scammers, follow the mentioned steps.

The Conclusion

The website no doubt looks too good to be true, but the above-specified legitimacy points clear that this website is a complete scam. The Mobyea.com customer reviews page clears the website to be untrustworthy. Also, get your money back here if you are a Victim of Credit Card Fraud.

Is Mobyea Scam or Legit-FAQs

Q1. What is the website’s name?

It’s Mobyea.com.

Q2. What does the website offer?

The online shopping site offers Golf sets, bags, sculptures, and many more products.

Q3. What is the URL link?

The URL link for accessing the website – is https://vidabypaderno.com.

Q4. What payments are available?

The website offers payment through only PayPal.

Q5. What is the shipping policy available on the website?

The website offers different shipping details for different countries.

Q6. What is the return policy stated for the website?

A 7-day of return policy is present for the website.

Q7. Is Mobyea Scam or Legit?

The website is a scam based on the customer reviews available.

Q8. Is there any broken link available for the website?

The social media link available on the website is broken.